ETV Bharat / sports

GT vs MI Match Preview: Head-to-Head Record, Pitch Report, And Key Matchups

Hyderabad: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will face 2022 winners Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League 2026 on Sunday, April 20. The match will begin from 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

There is a huge gap between the two teams in the points table. Gujarat is in sixth place after winning three of their five matches, while Mumbai is at the bottom in 10th place with one victory and four defeats from the same number of matches. Mumbai is coming into this match after four consecutive losses, while Gujarat is coming into the contest after three consecutive wins.

The Gujarat Titans' batting and bowling units are both performing brilliantly. Prasidh Krishna is amongst the leading wicket-takers with 11 wickets, while Rashid Khan has performed brilliantly in the middle overs. Siraj and Rabada are also in good form.

With the bat, captain Shubman Gill has been consistently impressive, scoring half-centuries in each of their three victories. Jos Buttler has also been in excellent form, playing impressive innings against the Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Supergiants.