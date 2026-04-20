GT vs MI Match Preview: Head-to-Head Record, Pitch Report, And Key Matchups
The Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians will face each other in match no. 30 of the Indian Premier League 2026.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 1:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will face 2022 winners Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League 2026 on Sunday, April 20. The match will begin from 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
There is a huge gap between the two teams in the points table. Gujarat is in sixth place after winning three of their five matches, while Mumbai is at the bottom in 10th place with one victory and four defeats from the same number of matches. Mumbai is coming into this match after four consecutive losses, while Gujarat is coming into the contest after three consecutive wins.
The 𝗪𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗡 𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗕𝗬 is here! ⚔️#GT’s winning streak or #MI’s losing run - what will change in Ahmedabad? 🤔#TATAIPL 2026 👉 #GTvMI | MON, 20th APR, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/lWzmFReYSu— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 20, 2026
The Gujarat Titans' batting and bowling units are both performing brilliantly. Prasidh Krishna is amongst the leading wicket-takers with 11 wickets, while Rashid Khan has performed brilliantly in the middle overs. Siraj and Rabada are also in good form.
With the bat, captain Shubman Gill has been consistently impressive, scoring half-centuries in each of their three victories. Jos Buttler has also been in excellent form, playing impressive innings against the Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Supergiants.
Another season, another set of big scores! Just @ShubmanGill things 😎— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 20, 2026
How many runs will he score against @mipaltan? 🤔#TATAIPL 2026 👉 #GTvMI | MON, 20th APR, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/3jCSnfOWpd
Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians are struggling to find their rhythm. After winning their first match, the franchise have suffered four consecutive defeats. Jasprit Bumrah, while economical, is yet to take a wicket in five matches, and the entire bowling unit has failed to take wickets at regular intervals and restrict the flow of runs.
Head to head record
Both teams have played eight matches against each other so far, with GT having an edge, winning five matches so far. On the other hand, MI has won only three matches. Notably, GT have their last four matches in Ahmedabad.
An unusual season for #JaspritBumrah, but he knows how to bounce back! 🦁— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 20, 2026
Will he be among the wickets at his home in Ahmedabad? 🤔#TATAIPL 2026 👉 #GTvMI | MON, 20th APR, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/lopwbH6lSj
Pitch report
Pitch no.5, where the match will be held, generally favours the team batting first in recent years. From the last seven matches played at the surface, including two from this year’s T20 World Cup, four have been won by the teams batting first, one ended in a tie, and two were won by the chasing side. Thus, there is a slight chance that the team winning the toss might choose to bat first.
Key Matchups
Quinton de Kock has struggled against Rashid Khan in T20s, and so GT might introduce their wrist-spinner in the powerplay. Rashid has dismissed the South African batter thrice while conceding just 80 runs from 70 deliveries.
Although Deepak Chahar is out of form currently, he boasts a good matchup against the GT skipper. The right-arm pacer has dismissed Gill four times from 72 deliveries while leaking 101 runs.