IPL 2026, GT vs KKR Preview: Head To Head Record, Pitch Report, Weather Report And Key Matchups
Gujarat Titans will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders in match no. 25 of the Indian Premier League 2026.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 10:33 AM IST
Hyderabad: Gujarat Titans (GT) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are all set to lock horns in the 25th fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. While GT have won two matches so far, KKR are still in search of its first win in the competition. GT are currently in sixth position in the standings with four points and a net run rate of -0.029. KKR are in last position with a net run rate of -1.383.
GT are dependent on their top three in the batting. Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler have stepped up to the task so far, scoring 165 and 176 runs with averages of 55 and 44, respectively. Prasidh Krishna has been their leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps with an economy of 9.50. However, none of the other bowlers have impressed in terms of taking wickets so far.
Rivalry with a little extra spice ⚔️🔥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 17, 2026
Prince Shubman Gill returns to face his former side as #GT look to extend their winning run, while #KKR chase their first win of the season 👀
Which way will this rivalry tilt? 💬#TATAIPL | #IPLRivalryWeek 2026 👉 #GTvKKR | FRI, 17th… pic.twitter.com/Rth08vNGnW
For KKR, only Raguvanshi has been consistent with the bat, scoring 182 runs with an average of 45.50 and a strike rate of 155.55. Also, there has been no standout bowler for them.
GT vs KKR Head to head record
In the five matches played between the two teams, GT have been dominant, winning three fixtures while KKR have won one match. One game ended in a no result.
The power of legacy & unfinished business 🔥🫰— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 16, 2026
Prince #ShubmanGill faces his old team. A Rivalry Week clash loaded with emotion and history⚔️💥
Watch him next on #TATAIPL 2026 👉 #GTvKKR | FRI, 17th APR, 6.30 PM pic.twitter.com/vdbg89dfr7
GT vs KKR Pitch report
The conditions favour run-scoring at the venue. The contest will be played on pitch no. 6 at Narendra Modi Stadium. During the T20 World Cup, it was a brilliant pitch for the batters with pacers generating some extra bounce for the bowlers who hit the deck hard. 180 is the average 1st innings score from 45 T20 matches.
GT vs KKR weather report
A full-length contest is on the cards as there is no rain probability during the match hours. The temperature will be around 35 degree celsius during the match and a humidity of around 20 %.
Key matchups
Jos Buttler struggles against Left-arm orthodox spin, has only a strike of 92 against the bowling type from January 1, 2026, to the end of the T20 World Cup. He was also dismissed four times during this period. So, his matchup against Anukul Roy will be interesting.
In T20s, Rashid Khan has dominated Rovman Powell thrice in 36 deliveries while conceding just 26 runs.
Both Rahane (strike-rate of 64.86, one dismissal) and Sunil Narine (two dismissals for a strike-rate of 117.85) have disappointing numbers against Mohammed Siraj.