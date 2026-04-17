ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026, GT vs KKR Preview: Head To Head Record, Pitch Report, Weather Report And Key Matchups

Hyderabad: Gujarat Titans (GT) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are all set to lock horns in the 25th fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. While GT have won two matches so far, KKR are still in search of its first win in the competition. GT are currently in sixth position in the standings with four points and a net run rate of -0.029. KKR are in last position with a net run rate of -1.383.

GT are dependent on their top three in the batting. Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler have stepped up to the task so far, scoring 165 and 176 runs with averages of 55 and 44, respectively. Prasidh Krishna has been their leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps with an economy of 9.50. However, none of the other bowlers have impressed in terms of taking wickets so far.

For KKR, only Raguvanshi has been consistent with the bat, scoring 182 runs with an average of 45.50 and a strike rate of 155.55. Also, there has been no standout bowler for them.

GT vs KKR Head to head record

In the five matches played between the two teams, GT have been dominant, winning three fixtures while KKR have won one match. One game ended in a no result.