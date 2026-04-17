IPL 2026: KKR's Wait For First Win Of Season Continues As GT Beat Them By Five Wickets
Shubman Gill played a knock of 86 runs to help the team beat KKR by five wickets.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 11:45 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Kolkata Knight Riders' struggle in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 seem to have no end as the team are still to secure their first win of the season. Their winless streak continued against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad as the hosts beat them by five wickets with an all-rounder performance. Shubman Gill smashed a half-century for GT while Kagiso Rabada shone with the ball taking three wickets.
Gill powers GT to five-wicket win
Chasing a target of 181, skipper Gill took the charge of the proceedings with the bat for the team. He played a captains' knock smashing 86 runs from 50 deliveries and always kept the team in control of the chase. The right-handed batter was on course to his hundred but Vaibhav Arora dismissed him in the 17th over. The other batters made small contributions in the win and GT chased the target of 181 with two deliveries to spare. Varun Chakaravarthy was the pick of the bowlers for KKR taking two wickets.
A statement win from Gujarat Titans 🔥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 17, 2026
A captain’s knock from Shubman Gill powers #GT to their third consecutive victory, sealed with a thrilling last-over finish 💥#TATAIPL | #GTvKKR | [Shubman Gill, Cameron Green, Ajinkya Rahane] pic.twitter.com/VNn4ZYfBWq
Cameron Green takes KKR to decent first-innings total
Earlier in the match, KKR opted to bat first after winning the toss. Their top order once again faltered and they were reduced to 32/3 in quick time. The struggle of the KKR batters in the middle and their past performance in the tournament indicated that the team might get bundled out on a low total. However, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green came to the rescue of the team. Although, his knock was aided by luck on a few occasions including a dropped catch from Washington Sundar, he amassed 79 runs from 55 deliveries.
Only a moment of brilliance could stop him today, and #CameronGreen takes a stunning catch. 🔥#ShubmanGill departs after a superb 86, putting #GT on the brink of victory. 👏🏻#TATAIPL | #IPLRivalryWeek 2026 ➡️ #GTvKKR | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/jRYOdM0YaS pic.twitter.com/TW0zMNM9au— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 17, 2026
With his knock, KKR were heading towards a total of 200. But, the 26-year-old lacked a support from the other end and the team ended up posting 180/10. It was a collective effort from Gujarat Titans but Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers taking three wickets.
Longest losing streak for KKR in IPL
9 in 2009
7* in 2025-26
6 in 2019
5 in 2022
No wins in the first 6 games of an IPL season
Deccan in 2012
DD in 2013
RCB in 2019
MI in 2022
KKR in 2026*