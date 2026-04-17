ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: KKR's Wait For First Win Of Season Continues As GT Beat Them By Five Wickets

Shuman Gill scored a half-century in GT's win ( IANS )

Ahmedabad: Kolkata Knight Riders' struggle in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 seem to have no end as the team are still to secure their first win of the season. Their winless streak continued against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad as the hosts beat them by five wickets with an all-rounder performance. Shubman Gill smashed a half-century for GT while Kagiso Rabada shone with the ball taking three wickets. Gill powers GT to five-wicket win Chasing a target of 181, skipper Gill took the charge of the proceedings with the bat for the team. He played a captains' knock smashing 86 runs from 50 deliveries and always kept the team in control of the chase. The right-handed batter was on course to his hundred but Vaibhav Arora dismissed him in the 17th over. The other batters made small contributions in the win and GT chased the target of 181 with two deliveries to spare. Varun Chakaravarthy was the pick of the bowlers for KKR taking two wickets.