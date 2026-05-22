ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: GT Crush CSK By 89 Runs As Siraj, Rabada, Rashid Shine With Ball In Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans’ Mohammed Siraj. ( ANI )

By ANI 4 Min Read

Ahmedabad: A complete bowling masterclass from the Gujarat Titans (GT) bowlers completely outclassed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as GT registered a commanding victory of 89 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Thursday night in Ahmedabad. Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan grabbed three wickets each as they bundled out the visitors for just 140 runs, while chasing 230. Chasing a daunting target of 230, Chennai Super Kings opened with Sanju Samson and Matthew Short. Mohammed Siraj made an immediate impact, dismissing Samson for a golden duck off the very first ball of the innings. Siraj struck again in his next over, removing skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for 16 and Urvil Patel for a duck, forcing Kartik Sharma to the crease. Short and Sharma then steadied the innings with an aggressive counterattack and maintained a healthy scoring rate. However, Kagiso Rabada struck in the final over of the powerplay, dismissing Short for 24 and bringing Dewald Brevis to the middle. Sharma, who looked in fine touch, was then unfortunate to be run out for 19, paving the way for Shivam Dube. Dube launched a fierce assault on the GT bowlers to briefly keep CSK in the contest, smashing 47 off just 17 deliveries, including four fours and four sixes. However, Rashid Khan ended his explosive knock in his very first over to tilt the game firmly in Gujarat's favour. After the dismissal of Shivam Dube, Chennai Super Kings suffered a dramatic collapse and were bowled out within the next three overs. Rashid Khan struck twice in his following over, before Kagiso Rabada also picked up two wickets in the next over to wrap up the innings.