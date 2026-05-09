ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Finn Allen's 47-Ball 100 Blows DC Away, KKR Win By 8 Wickets

New Delhi: Finn Allen's 47-ball 100 helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) drub Delhi Capitals (DC) by eight wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Friday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Chasing a modest target of 143, KKR's Finn Allen's brilliant unbeaten century, hitting 10 sixes and five boundaries, along with help from Cameron Green (33 off 27 balls), guided the team home with eight wickets and 34 balls remaining.

Openers Ajinkya Rahane (13) and Allen gave the team a quick start as they reached 29/1 in 2.5 overs, but the visitors lost Rahane to a runout by Mitchell Starc on the last ball of the third over. Captain Axar Patel removed Angkrish Raghuvanshi in the very next over to reduce KKR to 32/2 in 4 overs. However, that was all the DC bowlers managed, as what followed was a proper onslaught by Allen.

Once Finn Allen found his rhythm, he played with proper aggression. He targeted the spin of Vipraj Nigam and the pace of the DC attack with equal disdain. He reached his fifty off 32 balls with a six off Mitchell Starc's bowling in the 11th over. After 11 overs, KKR were 86/2.

Allen slammed three back-to-back sixes to Nigam in the 12th over and then smashed two in the very next over, bowled by Kuldeep Yadav, to enter the 90s. With just three runs needed for a win, Cameron Green took a single to let Allen take the strike. Allen, on 94, slammed a massive six to reach his maiden IPL hundred off 47 balls and also took KKR to an eight-wicket win.

Coming to DC's bowling, Axar Patel (1/27 in 4 overs) and Lungi Ngidi (0/7 in 2 overs) were the only ones who shone. The win marked KKR's fourth consecutive victory in this season of the IPL. They now sit seventh on the points table with four wins in 10 matches.

Earlier, after KKR put DC to bat first, openers KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka started well, collecting runs freely against spinners Anukul Roy and Sunil Narine. The duo was going at almost 10 runs per over. In the fifth over, KL tried to dominate pacer Kartik Tyagi with a couple of fours, but an attempt at going inside-out over covers went straight into the hands of Cameron Green, removing him for a 14-ball 23. DC was 49/1 in five overs.

DC reached the 50-run mark in 5.1 overs.