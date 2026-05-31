IPL 2026: GT To Meet RCB In Summit Clash; Head-to-Head, Pitch Report And Key Details
Both the Gujarat Titans and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will square off in the title decider of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.
Published : May 31, 2026 at 2:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will face each other on May 31 in the final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. This match will begin at 7:30 PM at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have an opportunity to create history. If they win the final, they will become only the third team—after Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings—to win the IPL title for the second consecutive time.
𝙄𝙩 𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙨 𝙙𝙤𝙬𝙣 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨🔥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 31, 2026
Will #RCB make it back-to-back titles and cement their dominance?
Or will #GT rise once again and add a second IPL crown to their collection? 👀⚔️#TATAIPL 2026 FINAL 👉 #RCBvGT | SUN, 31st MAY, 6 PM pic.twitter.com/rLuGCc9Ibc
Meanwhile, this match promises to be quite thrilling for the Gujarat Titans as well. They will take the field with the intention of winning their second title in four seasons. Furthermore, they have the opportunity to avenge the crushing defeat they suffered at the hands of RCB in Qualifier 1 and to reclaim the title they last won in 2022.
RCB and GT in IPL 2026
RCB put up a magnificent performance this season. They secured the top spot on the points table by winning nine out of their 14 league matches, and then cemented their place in the final by registering a resounding victory over the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1.
𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐃 4️⃣ loading... ⏳— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 31, 2026
3️⃣ battles down. 1️⃣ left. The biggest one of them all. 🔥
Who wins this one? 👀#TATAIPL 2026 FINAL 👉 #RCBvGT | SUN, 31st MAY, 6 PM pic.twitter.com/cUIgQ11BOB
Meanwhile, the Titans also played exceptionally well this season. They secured a spot among the top two teams in the league stage with 18 points from 14 matches, and subsequently sealed their place in the final with a magnificent victory over the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2.
RCB bowling vs GT Top order
The foundation of Bengaluru's success rests on their fearless batting. Together, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, and Venkatesh Iyer form perhaps the strongest batting unit of this tournament. Their mindset of batting aggressively—regardless of the conditions—has made them one of the most dangerous teams of the season.
73 matches, 65 days, 27,134 runs & 865 wickets later... ⏳— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 31, 2026
IT. COMES. DOWN. TO. THIS. 🔥
Who will be the TATA IPL 2026 Champion? 🤔#TATAIPL 2026 FINAL 👉 #RCBvGT | SUN, 31st MAY, 6 PM pic.twitter.com/e4eaR2L0Mo
On the other hand, Gujarat has relied on a more measured strategy. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have mastered the art of gradually building an innings before accelerating the pace. Thanks to this strategy, the duo has collectively amassed over 1,400 runs. Along with Jos Buttler, this trio has shouldered the bulk of the batting responsibility, and once again, they will be expected to provide a strong foundation for the team.
Shubh hai 👍, Sai hai 👍, GT jeetti hai! #TATAIPL #RRvsGT | [#ShubmanGill, #SaiSudharsan] pic.twitter.com/SpgCwmBQJv— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 29, 2026
If Bengaluru possesses a stronger batting lineup, Gujarat arguably boasts the most formidable pace bowling attack in the tournament to counter it. Purple Cap leader Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj have formed a formidable pair with the new ball, while Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, and Jason Holder add depth and variety to the team.
However, RCB's bowling lineup is equally capable of determining the outcome of the match. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has had a magnificent season, taking 26 wickets, while Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam, and Krunal Pandya have consistently taken wickets at crucial moments.
Head to head
Statistics suggest that this will be a closely contested match. Overall, RCB holds a slender 5-4 lead in the head-to-head record, and they have won two of the three matches played between the two teams this season. Nevertheless, Gujarat has transformed Ahmedabad into an impregnable fortress, winning five of their seven home matches during this season.
Squads
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharmav.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson, Swapnil Singh, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal