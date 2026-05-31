ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: GT To Meet RCB In Summit Clash; Head-to-Head, Pitch Report And Key Details

Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will face each other on May 31 in the final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. This match will begin at 7:30 PM at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have an opportunity to create history. If they win the final, they will become only the third team—after Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings—to win the IPL title for the second consecutive time.

Meanwhile, this match promises to be quite thrilling for the Gujarat Titans as well. They will take the field with the intention of winning their second title in four seasons. Furthermore, they have the opportunity to avenge the crushing defeat they suffered at the hands of RCB in Qualifier 1 and to reclaim the title they last won in 2022.

RCB and GT in IPL 2026

RCB put up a magnificent performance this season. They secured the top spot on the points table by winning nine out of their 14 league matches, and then cemented their place in the final by registering a resounding victory over the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1.

Meanwhile, the Titans also played exceptionally well this season. They secured a spot among the top two teams in the league stage with 18 points from 14 matches, and subsequently sealed their place in the final with a magnificent victory over the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2.