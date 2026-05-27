ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026, Eliminator: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Chris Gayle’s Record With Monsterous Six Hitting Against RR

He smacked a big hit over long-off to Sakib Hussain to complete 60 sixes and overtake the Caribbean power hitter. Gayle had scripted the record in 2012.

Hyderabad: Young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been in the form of his life in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The 15-year-old has been shattering records every now and then. The left-handed batter did it once again in the Eliminator of the IPL while featuring for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He surpassed Gayle’s record of hitting the most sixes in an IPL season (59).

The left-handed batter stuck to his usual method of going gung-ho from the start. Sooryavanshi was facing the fifth ball of the fourth over, and he had already equalled Gayle by smacking six sixes during his stay at the crease. Sakib bowled a slower and full delivery to the batter, but the young prodigy picked it and hit straight over the extra cover for a maximum. The big hit made his reach the milestone in the match.

60* Sixes : Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2026)

: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2026) 59 Sixes: Chris Gayle (2012)

Chris Gayle (2012) 52 Sixes: Andre Russell (2019)

Andre Russell (2019) 51 Sixes: Chris Gayle (2013)

Chris Gayle (2013) 45 Sixes: Jos Buttler (2022)

Sooryavanshi completes jonit-fastest 50 in IPL knockouts/playoffs

The young gun also surpassed Adam Gilchrist in terms of scoring the fastest fifty in the IPL playoffs/knockouts by reaching the landmark in just 16 deliveries. The Australian batter had scored a fifty in 17 deliveries. Also, he equalled former India batter Suresh Raina in the list who had taken 16 deliveries to reach fifty against Punjab Kings at Wankhede in 2014.

Fastest 50s in IPL knockouts/Playoffs (by balls)

16 - S Raina vs PBKS, Wankhede, 2014

16 - V Sooryavanshi vs SRH, Mullanpur, 2026*

17 - A Gilchrist vs DC, Centurion, 2009

20 - MS Dhoni vs MI, Bengaluru, 2012

21 - Dwayne Smith vs CSK, Delhi, 2013

More to follow...