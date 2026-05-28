ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026, Eliminator: RR Advance Into Qualifier 2 With 47-Run Win Over SRH

Hyderabad: Rajasthan Royals (RR) advanced into the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 47 runs at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. This means that RR will now lock horns against the Gujarat Titans (GT) for a place in the summit clash in Qualifier 2. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's heroics with the bat, coupled with Jofra Archer's bowling brilliance, with the ball helped RR script a win.

When SRH came out to chase 244, the intent was visible from the start. They were maintaining the tempo of the innings around the required rate but were losing wickets. SRH were at 81/5 from 6.5 overs.

Nitish Kumar Reddy (38) then formed a 56-run partnership from 24 deliveries for the sixth wicket to ignite some hope for SRH. However, his dismissal triggered another collapse, and they were bundled out on 196. Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets for RR.