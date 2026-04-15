ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: SRH Pick Former MI Pacer As Replacement Of Brydon Carse

SRH had retained Carse ahead of the 2026 auction. However, he hurt his hand while batting in the nets before the team’s tournament opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). SRH head coach Daniel Vettori hoped the pacer would recover quickly, but that didn’t happen, and the franchise eventually named his replacement.

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have named Sri Lanka’s left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka as an injury replacement for England pacer Brydon Carse, who was hurt while batting in the nets ahead of the IPL 2026 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Sri Lankan pacer will join the squad for a price of INR 75 lakh.

Madushanka has featured in one Test, 28 ODIs and 19 T20Is for Sri Lanka, taking 70 wickets across formats. He has yet to make his IPL debut despite being part of the Mumbai Indians in the 2024 edition, as he was ruled out of the season with a hamstring injury.

SRH’s bowling unit is already facing many challenges with Pat Cummins recovering from an injury, while Harshal Patel and Jaydev Unadkat haven’t been very effective. Now, the addition of the left-arm pacer will strengthen the bowling unit of the franchise to some extent. Their challenges also compelled them to hand debuts to Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain in the fixture against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday. The duo picked up four wickets each to power their team to a 57-run win.

Currently, SRH are at the fourth position in the points table with two victories and three losses from five matches. The team boasts a powerful batting unit, but they need their bowlers to dish out a solid performance to win against mighty opponents. They will play their next match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 18.

SRH have won their only IPL title in 2016, and they are aiming to win their second silverware.