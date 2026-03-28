ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Dhoni To Miss First Two Weeks Of Season Due To Calf Strain

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni during the match against Lucknow Super Giants' in the Indian Premier League 2024, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Apr 23, 2024 ( ANI )

New Delhi: Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has sustained a calf strain and has been subsequently ruled out for the first two weeks of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, the franchise said in a statement.

The 19th edition of the tournament is set to begin on Saturday, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the curtain-raiser at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. CSK are set to play their campaign opener on Monday against the inaugural champions, Rajasthan Royals.

However, Dhoni, who has led the franchise to five titles, the joint-most in the league across all seasons, will miss the first few matches and sit out for the first two weeks. "MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of IPL 2026," the franchise said in a statement on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the franchise shared a video of the team’s practice match, a match-like simulation, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where Dhoni batted and Samson kept the wickets. The 44-year-old unleashed some terrific shots, sending the ball over the boundary line on multiple occasions.