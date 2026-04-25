ETV Bharat / sports

DC vs PBKS: Lungi Ngidi Suffers Horrific Head Injury, Taken To Hospital

Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals are up against Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, April 24. DC posted a huge total of 264/2 while batting first, but when they came to defend the target, the team suffered a huge blow in the match, and it can hamper their campaign as well.

The incident occurred in the third over of the PBKS innings. He was rushing backwards on the edge of the 30-yard circle to take a catch, but instead fell down on the ground and hit his head. The physio immediately rushed onto the ground to check on him, and an ambulance arrived in the field as well.

Ngidi’s compatriots, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs, were shocked upon looking at the condition of the fast bowler. Notably, the South African pacer responded to the physio, but he was not moving at all. PBKS’ coach Ricky Ponting also came onto the field, considering the severity of the situation.

The doctors then decided to put a neck brace as the ambulance came onto the ground, and he was taken to the hospital. Any new update on the star bowler’s situation is yet to be out.