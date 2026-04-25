DC vs PBKS: Lungi Ngidi Suffers Horrific Head Injury, Taken To Hospital
Delhi Capitals suffered a huge blow as their South African pacer Lungi Ngidi suffered a head injury, and an ambulance rushed to the scene.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST|
Updated : April 25, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals are up against Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, April 24. DC posted a huge total of 264/2 while batting first, but when they came to defend the target, the team suffered a huge blow in the match, and it can hamper their campaign as well.
The incident occurred in the third over of the PBKS innings. He was rushing backwards on the edge of the 30-yard circle to take a catch, but instead fell down on the ground and hit his head. The physio immediately rushed onto the ground to check on him, and an ambulance arrived in the field as well.
Ngidi’s compatriots, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs, were shocked upon looking at the condition of the fast bowler. Notably, the South African pacer responded to the physio, but he was not moving at all. PBKS’ coach Ricky Ponting also came onto the field, considering the severity of the situation.
Hope Lungi Ngidi hasn’t suffered anything serious 🤯— Dear Zindagi (@saumy99) April 25, 2026
Hope he recovers quickly
Pray for lungi ngidi 🙏
#DCvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/X6Sh31UJ6T
The doctors then decided to put a neck brace as the ambulance came onto the ground, and he was taken to the hospital. Any new update on the star bowler’s situation is yet to be out.
The match was stopped for around 14 minutes as he suffered a severe injury and needed medical attention.
Ngidi in IPL 2026
The South African pacer has played seven matches so far in the tournament, taking seven wickets, and was in good touch while bowling for the franchise. His absence might turn out to be a huge blow for the team as he was crucial for them in the death overs and in the powerplay as well.
Who is concussion replacement for Ngidi?
Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera was replaced in the playing XI by the team as a concussion substitute. Chameera has taken 13 wickets from 19 IPL matches so far, playing for DC, Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.