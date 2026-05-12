IPL Qualification Playoffs Scenario: How Delhi Capitals Can Advance Into Playoffs After Win Against Punjab Kings?
Delhi Capitals registered a dominant win against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 11:03 AM IST
Hyderabad: The ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has entered its business end, and the race to the playoffs is getting intense. Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by three wickets at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala in their recent fixture and have stayed alive in the race to the playoffs.
The team currently stands at the seventh position in the standings with 10 points from 12 matches and a poor net run rate of -0.993. The franchises’ chances to advance into the playoffs are extremely slim and depend on highly specific results. So, how DC can qualify for the playoffs is a question discussed amongst the fans.
Killer Miller kept it ticking - our Jio Well Connected Player of the Match. 📶🏏 | @reliancejio pic.twitter.com/MrK8o5Oalh— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 11, 2026
Delhi playoffs qualification scenarios
The first and foremost thing the team must do is win all of their remaining league matches; as a result, they will conclude the league stage with 14 points. Also, because of their heavily negative NNR, they have to win matches by huge run margins.
Also, the team need favourable results in other matches. They rely heavily on other teams faltering in their last few matches. They need in the top half of the table (like RCB, PBKS, SRH, or GT) to lose the majority of their games. Also, their direct playoff rivals (like CSK and RR) to either lose their matches or finish with a lower NRR than them.
Don't write us off just yet. 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/J49myZ4gMs— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 11, 2026
Thus, one more defeat will knock DC out of the tournament.
DC’s upcoming fixture
DC have two tough matches to go. They will play against the Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 17 in the first match. In the next contest, they will square off against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on May 24.
Last season, DC missed a spot in the playoffs by the barest of margins. They finished in fourth place with 15 points from 14 fixtures, while the Mumbai Indians finished in fourth position in the standings with 16 points. On the basis of a better net run rate (+1.142) as compared to the DC +0.011.