ETV Bharat / sports

IPL Qualification Playoffs Scenario: How Delhi Capitals Can Advance Into Playoffs After Win Against Punjab Kings?

Hyderabad: The ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has entered its business end, and the race to the playoffs is getting intense. Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by three wickets at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala in their recent fixture and have stayed alive in the race to the playoffs.

The team currently stands at the seventh position in the standings with 10 points from 12 matches and a poor net run rate of -0.993. The franchises’ chances to advance into the playoffs are extremely slim and depend on highly specific results. So, how DC can qualify for the playoffs is a question discussed amongst the fans.

Delhi playoffs qualification scenarios

The first and foremost thing the team must do is win all of their remaining league matches; as a result, they will conclude the league stage with 14 points. Also, because of their heavily negative NNR, they have to win matches by huge run margins.