ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Rope In Pakistan Origin Spinner Rehan Ahmed As Replacement For Ben Duckett

Rehan Ahmed's family roots are from Pakistan, and he grew up in England before grabbing the limelight at a young age. This will be his first IPL stint, and he will join a spin attack including the likes of captain Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Vipraj Nigam and offspinner Tripurana Vijay.

Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals have named young all-rounder Rehan Ahmed as a replacement for Ben Duckett for the remainder of the season. Rehan was acquired for a price of INR 75 lakh by the franchise to bolster the spin department of the team. Rehan Ahmed is a Pakistan-origin cricketer but plays for England.

Duckett pulled out of his IPL deal last month to focus on his Test career after a poor Ashes series. The England cricketer might be handed a two-year ban from the league, according to the IPL. His countryman, Harry Brook, is currently serving a two-year ban after withdrawing from his IPL deal with DC at the last minute.

Rehan Ahmed’s career

Rehan features for Leicestershire in the County Championship this month and might be included in England’s Test squad for the series against New Zealand in June. Ahead of his stint in the IPL, his County head of cricket, Claude Henderson, said that they are delighted for Rehan.

"We are absolutely delighted for Rehan and incredibly proud as a club to see him earn this opportunity. To see one of our own stepping onto one of the biggest stages in world cricket is a fantastic moment for us all. We're excited to watch him go and express himself, and we'll be right behind him every step of the way before welcoming him back to Leicester,” he stated.

Rehan has also featured in the T20 Blast, the Big Bash League in Australia and the ILT20 in the UAE. From 97 T20s, he has taken 85 wickets with an economy of 8.13. Also, he has scored 1071 runs at a strike rate of just under 126.