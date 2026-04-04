ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Defeat Mumbai Indians By 6 Wickets

elhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi, front, being greeted by David Miller as the former returns to the pavilion after his dismissal by Mumbai Indians' Corbin Bosch during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 4, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals rode on an aggressive 90 by Sameer Rizvi to stun five-time champions Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets in a league game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.

Rizvi, a right-handed batter, was the cynosure of eyes at the 'Kotla' as he took the Mumbai Indians attack to a task. Courtesy of his knock, the hosts chased a tricky target of 163 with 11 balls to spare.

Put into bat, the Mumbai Indians managed to score only 162 for 6 in their 20 overs as the Delhi Capitals bowlers took wickets at regular intervals. Stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav anchored the innings with a 36-ball 51, hitting three fours and two sixes, while Rohit Sharma hit 35 even as other MI batters found it difficult in the middle. Delhi's bowlers, however, kept things tight.

Skipper Axar Patel was exceptional, conceding just 22 runs in his four overs and removing the dangerous Rohit Sharma. Leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam (1/24 in 3 overs) chipped in with a wicket, while Kuldeep Yadav (0/31 in 3 overs) proved slightly expensive. The pace trio of Mukesh Kumar (2/26), Lungi Ngidi (1/34) and T Natarajan (1/24) also played their part, sharing four wickets between them.

Mukesh struck early, removing the in-form Ryan Rickelton with a good-length delivery that was miscued to Axar at mid-off. Two balls later, he produced a return catch to dismiss Tilak Varma for a duck, leaving the visitors two down inside the powerplay.