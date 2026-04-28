ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Creates History, Becomes First Batter To Achieve A Major Milestone

Coming into the match, Kohli needed 11 runs to achieve the feat. With RCB chasing 76, he pushed a ball toward long-off to take a single on the last ball of the powerplay to achieve the feat. The milestone pushed him further at the top of the list of batters with most runs in the tournament, with second-placed Rohit Sharma lagging behind him by around 1900 runs.

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli continued to rewrite the record books on Monday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Delhi Capitals while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. He achieved the milestone during RCB’s dominant nine-wicket win over.

From 275 IPL matches, the former Indian captain has racked up 9012 runs at an average of 40.05 and a strike rate of 133.80, which includes eight hundreds and 66 half-centuries.

RCB register an easy win

The quality of pace bowling from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood did the job for RCB as they bundled out DC on a paltry total of 75. Josh Hazlewood picked four wickets while Bhuvneshwar Kumar took three wickets, and the pace duo demolished the opposition top order. The latter bowled an economical spell, conceding only five runs from the three overs.

It was an easy chase for RCB, and Kohli scored an unbeaten 23 runs from 15 deliveries during his stay at the crease. He got off the mark with a boundary against Dushmantha Chameera straight down the ground. Further, when the target was well within reach, he smashed back-to-back sixes to T Natarajan. The right-handed batter is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer in the IPL 2026 with a tally of 351 runs from eight matches with an average of 58.50, laced with three half-centuries. He has been in the RCB since the start of the tournament and completed his maiden title run with the team in 2025.