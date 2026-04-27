DC vs RCB Prediction: Head To Head, Pitch Report And Key Matchups That Can Impact The Result
Delhi Capitals will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 39th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 11:05 AM IST
Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals will have a stern challenge of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of them on Monday in the clash, which is scheduled to be hosted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. DC are placed at the seventh position in the points table with three victories from seven matches while losing four, and a net run rate of -0.184. Defending champions RCB are in sublime form, winning five of the seven matches they have played, and are in second position in the standings.
DC’s batting unit has struggled, with KL Rahul being the highest run-scorer with a tally of 357 runs with an average of 59.50 and a strike rate of 187.89. No other batter has managed to score more than 209 runs for the team. Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, and Kuldeep Yadav picked seven wickets each.
Brace yourselves for a Monday night blockbuster! 🎬🤩— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 27, 2026
The heavyweights collide in a clash that promises pure fireworks ⚔️💥#TATAIPL 2026 👉 #DCvRCB | MON, 27 APR, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/sORJRc7S3V
For RCB, Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar are leading the batting unit with their performance, scoring 328 and 238 runs with an average of 54.66 and 39.66, respectively. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been the leading wicket-taker with 11 scalps to his name.
Head-to-head
A total of 34 matches have been played between the teams, with RCB winning 20 matches while DC winning only 13. One match ended in a no result. In the clash between them last season, DC won the match by six wickets.
Pitch report
A run fest will be on the cards as the average first innings score at the venue since IPL 2023 is 200. Also, the match is set to be played on pitch no. 5, where a total of four games have been played on the mix-soil pitch since IPL 2025. The average 1st innings score from the five matches is 197.
When form meets fire, sparks are inevitable! 🔥⚔️#KLRahul and #ViratKohli are locked in...— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 27, 2026
who walks away with the bigger score today? 🏏#TATAIPL 👉 #DCvRCB | MON, 27th APR, 6.30 PM pic.twitter.com/kFVIZFwR3n
Key matchups
Bhuvneshwar Kumar boasts a solid record against DC top order. He has dismissed KL Rahul and Nitish Rana twice each, and they have managed to score at a strike rate of only 109 and 122 against him, respectively. He has dismissed Pathum Nissanka thrice in four innings while conceding only 22 runs from 24 deliveries.
Axar Patel dismissed Jitesh Sharma twice in 19 balls from just 15 deliveries.