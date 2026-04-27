ETV Bharat / sports

DC vs RCB Prediction: Head To Head, Pitch Report And Key Matchups That Can Impact The Result

Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals will have a stern challenge of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of them on Monday in the clash, which is scheduled to be hosted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. DC are placed at the seventh position in the points table with three victories from seven matches while losing four, and a net run rate of -0.184. Defending champions RCB are in sublime form, winning five of the seven matches they have played, and are in second position in the standings.

DC’s batting unit has struggled, with KL Rahul being the highest run-scorer with a tally of 357 runs with an average of 59.50 and a strike rate of 187.89. No other batter has managed to score more than 209 runs for the team. Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, and Kuldeep Yadav picked seven wickets each.

For RCB, Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar are leading the batting unit with their performance, scoring 328 and 238 runs with an average of 54.66 and 39.66, respectively. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been the leading wicket-taker with 11 scalps to his name.

Head-to-head