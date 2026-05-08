DC vs KKR Preview: Can Delhi Boost Their Playoffs Chances With Victory Against Kolkata At Their Home Ground?
Delhi Capitals will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders in match no. 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 10:35 AM IST
Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals (DC) are all set to lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Friday, May 8. DC are at the seventh position in the points table currently, with four wins from 10 matches, while KKR are just one place below them with three victories from nine matches. The winners of the match will keep themselves in the playoff contention, while the team that suffers a defeat will be pushed to the brink of elimination.
DC have blown hot and cold, producing a mixed bag of results. They started the tournament with two wins and then suffered two defeats. The team then won one match but lost the next three before winning another one. In the previous clash, they beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by eight wickets.
🔵 DC 👉 7th position | 8 points— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 8, 2026
🟣 KKR 👉 8th position | 7 points
Just 1️⃣ point separates the two sides, who are you backing to claim 2️⃣ more? 😳#TATAIPL Revenge Week 2026 👉 #DCvKKR | FRI, 8th May, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/DONZRUH2vw
On the other hand, KKR had a dismal start to their IPL 2026 campaign, losing five of their first six matches. However, they have shown signs of a comeback, winning the last three matches. With only five more matches to go, the franchise has to make the most of it to advance into the playoffs, and of course, the other results also should go their way.
Head to head
A total of 35 matches have been played between the two teams, with KKR having a slight edge over their opponents. They have won 19 matches while the opposition have won 16 fixtures so far. In the clash between the two teams last season, KKR won the contest by 14 runs.
Three seasons, three wins - #DC still searching for that breakthrough ⚡— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 8, 2026
Will DC get their 1st win, or does KKR continue their dominance? 👀#TATAIPL Revenge Week 2026 👉 #DCvKKR | FRI, MAY 8, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/t2P7JRSN1d
Pitch report
Pitch no. 6, which offers a lot of runs, will host the clash. It is the same surface where DC posted 264 against the Punjab Kings, but the opposition chased down the target.
In total, 102 T20 matches have been played at the venue, and the average 1st inning score is 173, which is quite on the higher side considering the number of matches played here. 54 matches were won by the chasing side, while 48 fixtures were won by the teams batting first.
Key matchups
Kuldeep Yadav boasts a stellar record against Ajinkya Rahane. He has dismissed the Indian batter twice in five innings, while Rahane has managed to score only at a strike rate of 70. Axar Patel also has an impressive matchup against Rahane, and so he can come to bowl in the first six overs.
Tristan Stubb struggles to score runs against Sunil Narine and has managed to score only at a strike rate of 119 while being dismissed once.