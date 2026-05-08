ETV Bharat / sports

DC vs KKR Preview: Can Delhi Boost Their Playoffs Chances With Victory Against Kolkata At Their Home Ground?

Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals (DC) are all set to lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Friday, May 8. DC are at the seventh position in the points table currently, with four wins from 10 matches, while KKR are just one place below them with three victories from nine matches. The winners of the match will keep themselves in the playoff contention, while the team that suffers a defeat will be pushed to the brink of elimination.

DC have blown hot and cold, producing a mixed bag of results. They started the tournament with two wins and then suffered two defeats. The team then won one match but lost the next three before winning another one. In the previous clash, they beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by eight wickets.

On the other hand, KKR had a dismal start to their IPL 2026 campaign, losing five of their first six matches. However, they have shown signs of a comeback, winning the last three matches. With only five more matches to go, the franchise has to make the most of it to advance into the playoffs, and of course, the other results also should go their way.

Head to head

A total of 35 matches have been played between the two teams, with KKR having a slight edge over their opponents. They have won 19 matches while the opposition have won 16 fixtures so far. In the clash between the two teams last season, KKR won the contest by 14 runs.