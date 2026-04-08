ETV Bharat / sports

DC vs GT: Head To Head Record, Pitch Report, Weather Report, And Key Matchups

Hyderabad: The two teams with contrasting fortunes so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will square off against each other at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Delhi Capitals (DC) have won both of the matches they played in the tournament so far, with their young batter Sameer Rizvi making the headlines. On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans (GT) are yet to find their rhythm and have lost both the matches they have played so far.

Rizvi had played knocks of unbeaten 70 and 90 in the tournament and has been single-handedly steering the batting unit of DC. Lungi Ngidi picked three wickets in DC’s first match of the IPL 2026 and has been leaving an impact with the ball.

Sai Sudharsan played an impressive knock of 73 for GT in their previous encounter but the team will need their batting unit to fire collectively and overcome the issue of relying on the top three batters.

Head to head record

Both teams have played seven matches against each other, and GT have a slight edge in the matchup. They have won four matches while DC have emerged triumphant thrice.

Pitch report