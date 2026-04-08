DC vs GT: Head To Head Record, Pitch Report, Weather Report, And Key Matchups
Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, in the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 10:45 AM IST
Hyderabad: The two teams with contrasting fortunes so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will square off against each other at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Delhi Capitals (DC) have won both of the matches they played in the tournament so far, with their young batter Sameer Rizvi making the headlines. On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans (GT) are yet to find their rhythm and have lost both the matches they have played so far.
Rizvi had played knocks of unbeaten 70 and 90 in the tournament and has been single-handedly steering the batting unit of DC. Lungi Ngidi picked three wickets in DC’s first match of the IPL 2026 and has been leaving an impact with the ball.
Sai Sudharsan played an impressive knock of 73 for GT in their previous encounter but the team will need their batting unit to fire collectively and overcome the issue of relying on the top three batters.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭.🔥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 8, 2026
Sameer Rizvi has been the driving force in both successful chases for Delhi Capitals! 👏
Will he continue his impressive form throughout the season?#TATAIPL 2026 👉 #DCvGT | WED, 8th APR, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/2Im82BcocK
Head to head record
Both teams have played seven matches against each other, and GT have a slight edge in the matchup. They have won four matches while DC have emerged triumphant thrice.
He may be off to a slow start, but here’s a reminder of when he faced #GT last time… 👏— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 8, 2026
Is a comeback innings on the cards for @klrahul tonight? 🤔#TATAIPL 2026 👉 #DCvGT | WED, 8th APR, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/psoSUB3Csy
Pitch report
A high-scoring contest is expected at the surface as it usually assists batters. The average first innings score from 98 T20s is 173, with teams batting second winning 51 matches. In the 14 T20Is played here, 166 is the average 1st innings score, with teams batting second winning 9 matches. Thus, the toss-winning captain is likely to choose fielding.
However, rain is forecasted in the afternoon before the start of the match. That can lead to some assistance for seamers as the pitch under covers will hold extra moisture.
When it comes to playing against DC: 𝙂𝙏 𝙠𝙤 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙨𝙚 𝙥𝙖𝙨𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙝𝙖𝙞! ⚡️— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 8, 2026
What will be the outcome of this clash? 🤔#TATAIPL 2026 👉 #DCvGT | WED, 8th APR, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/evLvLIyPOq
DC vs GT weather report
According to the weather report by Accuweather, the rain is likely to occur between 1 PM to 3 PM with a rain probability of around 50 per cent. However, the weather will be clear by the match time as the rain probability is going down as time moves forward. It will be 0 % during the match, so the spectators can expect an uninterrupted contest.
Key matchups in DC vs GT
KL Rahul vs GT’s pace duo
Rahul dominates Mohammed Siraj historically, scoring 135 runs at a strike rate of 170.88 and has been dismissed by the Indian pacer only once. On the other hand, Kagiso Rabada has dismissed him thrice in 12 innings, and the DC opener has managed to score with an average of only 22.66.
Jos Buttler vs Lungi Ngidi
Buttler has managed to score 51 runs from 37 deliveries against the South African pacer in T20Is while being dismissed three times. His average of 17 and a strike rate of 137.8 depict his struggle against Ngidi in the shortest format of the game.