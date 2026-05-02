ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: DC Openers Rahul, Nissanka Guide Team To 7-Wicket Win Against Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, in Jaipur, Friday, May 1, 2026 ( PTI )

Jaipur: A wonderful exhibition of batting gifts by KL Rahul (75) and Pathum Nissanka (62) overshadowed Riyan Parag’s redemptive 90, powering Delhi Capitals to a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in their IPL match on Friday. Parag washed away a lot of criticism with a 50-ball blitz to lead the Royals to a competitive 225 for six. However, Delhi Capitals replied with excellent knocks by Rahul and Nissanka to reach 226 for three.

Parag stayed off the field for a good part of the second innings with a hamstring niggle. Yashasvi Jaiswal did the captain's duty for the Royals. The Capitals made the best possible start to the chase as Rahul and Nissanka added 102 runs for the opening wicket in just 9.3 overs.

Rahul was a bit slow to begin with, but once he found his groove, the 34-year-old was sublime to watch. He played shots all around the ground -- a cover drive off Nandre Burger, a pull off Jofra Archer and two imperious back-to-back sixes in the ‘V’ off Ravi Bishnoi.

Nissanka displayed his prowess in the pull shot, which yielded all his three maximums on the night -- one off Archer and two off Burger.

Rahul brought up his fifty in 27 balls, four balls more than Nissanka, but the latter fell to Jadeja after failing to connect a reverse sweep.

The Bengaluru batter added a further 61 runs with Nitish Rana (33) as the Capitals maintained their momentum. Both Rana and Rahul, who lofted Archer straight to Donnovan Ferreira at long on, fell in the space of six balls, and the Capitals needed 49 runs from that point off 26 balls.

But Ashutosh Sharma and Tristan Stubbs managed that job very well, as DC pulled off their biggest chase in the IPL. DC now moved up to sixth with eight points, while the Royals stayed at fourth with 12 points.

Earlier, Parag vaporised multiple concerns surrounding him with a quality 90 as Rajasthan Royals posted a competitive 225 for six.