ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026 To Be Played Without Spectators? CTI President Writes Letter To Sports Ministry

Hyderabad: The 2026 IPL season commenced on March 28. Since then, the participant teams have travelled hundreds of thousands of kilometres by both air and road. Given the teams' schedules and the matches slated across various cities, such extensive travel is to be expected. However, the prevailing geopolitical situation—specifically the conflict between the United States and Iran—has altered the circumstances; consequently, the air travel undertaken during the IPL could place additional pressure on the Government of India.

Against this backdrop, Brijesh Goyal—President of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), the apex body representing traders and entrepreneurs in Delhi and across the country—has written to Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, urging him to issue a revised schedule for the remaining IPL matches with a view to minimising air travel.

IPL matches to be played without spectators?

Brijesh Goyal has requested the Sports Minister to organise the remaining matches on a limited number of venues, without spectators. He pointed out that even during the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers had successfully conducted the IPL across a limited number of venues. He noted that, on average, a single match is attended by approximately 50,000 spectators, which results in the consumption of thousands of litres of petrol and diesel. Consequently, organizing the IPL without spectators could lead to a saving of that amount of fuel.