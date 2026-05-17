IPL 2026 To Be Played Without Spectators? CTI President Writes Letter To Sports Ministry
The sports ministry has been requested to stage the remaining IPL matches at limited venues and without spectators.
Published : May 17, 2026 at 6:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: The 2026 IPL season commenced on March 28. Since then, the participant teams have travelled hundreds of thousands of kilometres by both air and road. Given the teams' schedules and the matches slated across various cities, such extensive travel is to be expected. However, the prevailing geopolitical situation—specifically the conflict between the United States and Iran—has altered the circumstances; consequently, the air travel undertaken during the IPL could place additional pressure on the Government of India.
Against this backdrop, Brijesh Goyal—President of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), the apex body representing traders and entrepreneurs in Delhi and across the country—has written to Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, urging him to issue a revised schedule for the remaining IPL matches with a view to minimising air travel.
IPL matches to be played without spectators?
Brijesh Goyal has requested the Sports Minister to organise the remaining matches on a limited number of venues, without spectators. He pointed out that even during the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers had successfully conducted the IPL across a limited number of venues. He noted that, on average, a single match is attended by approximately 50,000 spectators, which results in the consumption of thousands of litres of petrol and diesel. Consequently, organizing the IPL without spectators could lead to a saving of that amount of fuel.
PHOTO | CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal writes a letter to Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, urging that the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League be held at limited venues and without spectators. pic.twitter.com/pgMjFYCZC6— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 17, 2026
How much fuel do IPL teams consume on air travel?
According to the CTI, chartered aircraft typically utilized by IPL teams—such as the Boeing 737 or Airbus A320—consume an average of 2,400 to 3,000 litres of fuel per hour. Consequently, if a flight lasts approximately two hours, roughly 5,000 to 6,000 litres of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) are consumed. He noted that if the aircraft is larger, or if it carries a heavier payload over a greater distance, this figure could rise to between 7,000 and 8,000 litres. When this fuel consumption is extrapolated across a team's estimated 10 air travel legs, it can be concluded that each team consumes approximately 50,000 to 70,000 litres of aviation fuel.
Demand to save petrol and diesel
At a time when every government department, politician, official, and ordinary citizen is striving to avoid unnecessary expenditure in accordance with Prime Minister Modi's advice, the IPL appears to be the sole event that remains insulated from any crisis. CTI President Brijesh Goyal stated that rescheduling the remaining IPL matches—to be held on a limited number of grounds and without spectators—is the need of the hour; such a measure would save lakhs of liters of fuel, petrol, and diesel, thereby reducing the burden on the nation.