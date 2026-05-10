ETV Bharat / sports

CSK vs LSG: Urvil Patel Equals Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Feat With 13-Ball Fifty

Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings batter Urvil Patel inked his name in the IPL history books, scoring the joint-fastest fifty in the tournament's history in the fixture against Lucknow Super Giants. He completed the half-century in just 13 deliveries, equalling Yashasvi Jaiswal’s record. Jaiswal scored a 13-ball half-century while playing for the Rajasthan Royals against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2023. His knock set the tone for CSK in the chase of 203 runs as they got to a flier in the powerplay. His knock of 65 runs from 23 deliveries helped the team get in control of the proceedings.

Urvil's onslaught started with the fifth over of the innings when he smacked three consecutive sixes to Avesh Khan. In the next over, it was the turn of the spinner Digvesh Rathi as he amassed 25 runs from his over with the help of three sixes and one boundary. The right-handed batter completed his fifty on the last ball of the seventh over with a single through point. It was one of the unbelivable knocks in the IPL history and the CSK dugout also applauded for the batter for his innings.

What was written on the note Urvil pulled out in celebration?