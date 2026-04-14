IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni Return Against KKR Today? Here’s What The Report Says
MS Dhoni was seen involved in a training session before the clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: The attention will be at the MA Chidambarasm Stadium today as two teams lying at the bottom of the points table - Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders - will lock horns. In the clash between the two teams, the central question remains - will MS Dhoni play in the match?.
The stakes in the match are high. Although CSK have won one match, they are still in ninth position in the standings. KKR are still in search of its first win of the season. CSK are still trying to find a settled team combination. However, they are missing their superstar player, MS Dhoni who was said to have been sidelined for two weeks due to calf strain, according to an official pre-season announcement.
Top 5 Wicketkeepers with Most Dismissals in #IPL (Overall):— mufdal vuhra 🧢 (@viratkohli80004) April 14, 2026
1) MS Dhoni: 201*
2) Dinesh Karthik: 174
3) Wriddhiman Saha: 114
4) Rishabh Pant: 105*
5) Robin Uthappa: 90#rcbforever pic.twitter.com/CJ1bUnaAgp
Will MS Dhoni return against KKR?
During his initial recovery, MS Dhoni stayed in Chennai for recovery and did not travel with the team for their away matches. Some of the fans speculated that he will attack the field on April 14, but recent developments suggest that his return might be delayed.
MS Dhoni is likely to miss the IPL 2026 match against Kolkata Knight Riders. He had only a short practice session on Monday in Chennai and faced just a few throwdowns from the CSK support staff. pic.twitter.com/8fFf1sTnL4— piyush (@piiyush_18) April 14, 2026
According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, he had a short batting session in the nets but it is unlikely that he will feature in the playing XI against KKR. On Monday evening at the Chepauk ahead of the clash against KKR, Dhoni was seen involved in light training, mostly taking throwdowns in the nets from batting coach and former teammate Michael Hussey. Notably, he did not wear the wicketkeeping gloves, hinting that he might not have fully recovered from his calf issue.
Dhoni as an Impact player?
CSK have missed Dhoni’s presence as a world-class wicketkeeper behind the stumps. It remains uncertain whether CSK will directly include him in the playing XI or will use him as an impact player.
Former New Zealand pacer Mitchell Mclenghan belives that it is a great opportunity for franchise to use him as an Impact player.
“If MS Dhoni is fit, then CSK should bring him in as the impact player. If the team management feels they need a short burst of runs from him, especially when chasing, then bringing him in as the impact sub will allow them to make the best use of his batting abilities,” McClenaghan said on Monday.