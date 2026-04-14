ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni Return Against KKR Today? Here’s What The Report Says

Hyderabad: The attention will be at the MA Chidambarasm Stadium today as two teams lying at the bottom of the points table - Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders - will lock horns. In the clash between the two teams, the central question remains - will MS Dhoni play in the match?.

The stakes in the match are high. Although CSK have won one match, they are still in ninth position in the standings. KKR are still in search of its first win of the season. CSK are still trying to find a settled team combination. However, they are missing their superstar player, MS Dhoni who was said to have been sidelined for two weeks due to calf strain, according to an official pre-season announcement.

Will MS Dhoni return against KKR?

During his initial recovery, MS Dhoni stayed in Chennai for recovery and did not travel with the team for their away matches. Some of the fans speculated that he will attack the field on April 14, but recent developments suggest that his return might be delayed.