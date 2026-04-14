ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026, CSK vs KKR Preview: Head To Head Record, Pitch Report, Weather Report And Key Matchups

Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) shared a total of 13 titles between them, but neither of the CSK and KKR have performed like a champion so far. The two teams will meet at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, April 14. While CSK have managed to win only one match from four fixtures, KKR are still in search of their first win in the tournament.

CSK’s batting unit has failed to click so far, with none of the batters crossing the mark of 150 runs in the match. Sanju Samson has scored 137 runs, but except for his century in the last match, he has produced an average outing in the competition. Anshul Kamboj has been the leading wicket-taker with eight dismissals at an economy of 10.70. They are currently in ninth position with one win.

KKR has been struggling on all fronts in the competition. Angkrish Raghuvnshi has amassed 155 runs from four matches with an average of 51.66, but he has lacked support from the other end. Vaibhav Arora has picked up five wickets, and he is the highest wicket-taker for the team.

Head to head record

A total of 32 matches have been played between the two teams. CSK have won 20 fixtures while KKR has emerged triumphant on 11 occasions. One match ended in a no result. Last season, both teams won one match each from the two encounters between the two sides.

Pitch report

Pitch No. 6 at the MA Chidamabaram stadium, which will host the match, has favoured the teams batting first in night matches. Out of the last four IPL matches played at the surface, three have been won by the teams batting first.