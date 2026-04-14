IPL 2026, CSK vs KKR Preview: Head To Head Record, Pitch Report, Weather Report And Key Matchups
Chennai Super Kings will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 10:40 AM IST
Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) shared a total of 13 titles between them, but neither of the CSK and KKR have performed like a champion so far. The two teams will meet at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, April 14. While CSK have managed to win only one match from four fixtures, KKR are still in search of their first win in the tournament.
CSK’s batting unit has failed to click so far, with none of the batters crossing the mark of 150 runs in the match. Sanju Samson has scored 137 runs, but except for his century in the last match, he has produced an average outing in the competition. Anshul Kamboj has been the leading wicket-taker with eight dismissals at an economy of 10.70. They are currently in ninth position with one win.
KKR has been struggling on all fronts in the competition. Angkrish Raghuvnshi has amassed 155 runs from four matches with an average of 51.66, but he has lacked support from the other end. Vaibhav Arora has picked up five wickets, and he is the highest wicket-taker for the team.
𝙏𝙬𝙤 𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙖𝙧𝙮 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙨. 𝙏𝙬𝙤 𝙪𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙜𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙣𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙨. 𝙊𝙣𝙚 𝙢𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙧𝙞𝙫𝙖𝙡𝙧𝙮 ⚔️— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 14, 2026
Which team will dominate tonight's clash in this #IPLRivalryWeek? 🔥#IPLRivalryWeek 2026 👉 #CSKvKKR | TUE, 14th APR, 6:30 PM | #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/uGwWbSjlbM
Head to head record
A total of 32 matches have been played between the two teams. CSK have won 20 fixtures while KKR has emerged triumphant on 11 occasions. One match ended in a no result. Last season, both teams won one match each from the two encounters between the two sides.
When KKR visits the Anbuden, it’s always a spectacle 🤩— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 14, 2026
Swipe to see how the last three battles at Chepauk went down. Will KKR break the spell tonight, or will the CSK fortress hold firm? 🏟️🔥#IPLRivalryWeek 2026 👉 #CSKvKKR | TUE, 14th APR, 6:30 PM | #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/3TR8y8Ft3U
Pitch report
Pitch No. 6 at the MA Chidamabaram stadium, which will host the match, has favoured the teams batting first in night matches. Out of the last four IPL matches played at the surface, three have been won by the teams batting first.
From the 148 T20 matches, the average 1st innings score is 159. Teams batting first have won 75 matches, while chasing teams have won 71 fixtures.
Weather report
The weather is all set to be clear, and the temperature will hover around 30 degree celsius. There will be a humidity of around 80 % at the venue. The extreme hit is likely to test the players’ fitness and stamina.
Key Matchups
Sanju Samson has struggled against Sunil Narine, scoring only at an average of 22 and a disappointing strike rate of 80.5. So, the KKR captain might introduce the Caribbean spinner into the attack in the power play.
KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy has troubled Ruturaj Gaikwad. The CSK batter has scored with an average of 22.5 and a strike rate of 90.
Although Shivam Dube is known as spin basher he struggles against quality pacer. Against Vaibhav Arora, he has scored with an average of 22.5 and a strike rate of 90.
Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad can pose a threat to Rinku Singh. He has dismissed the KKR batter twice within 18 deliveries.
IPL 2026 Points table
CSK are currently at the ninth position with two points and a net run rate of -1.532. KKR are placed at the bottom of the points table with 0 points and a net run rate of -1.315.