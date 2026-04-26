ETV Bharat / sports

CSK vs GT: Sanju Samson Overtakes Suresh Raina To Create History

Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are up against the Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Batting first, CSK got off to a dismal start as they lost four wickets inside the first 10 overs. However, despite this poor start, CSK opener Sanju Samson inked his name in the record books. He became the fastest Indian batter and the fastest to complete 5000 IPL runs.

Samson overtakes Raina and KL Rahul

The right-handed batter became the fastest Indian batter to reach the milestone of 5000 IPL runs. He reached the landmark in just 3,555 balls, taking him to the top of the list of Indian batters with the record of fastest to 5000 IPL runs. The right-handed batter broke the record of CSK legend Suresh Raina, who got there in 3,620 balls, followed by KL Rahul (3,888) and MS Dhoni (3,691). Also in the overall list, he ranks third in taking fewer innings to reach 5000 runs.