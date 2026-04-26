CSK vs GT: Sanju Samson Overtakes Suresh Raina To Create History
Although the Chennai Super Kings got off to a disappointing start against the Gujarat Titans, Sanju Samson inked his name in the record books
Published : April 26, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are up against the Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Batting first, CSK got off to a dismal start as they lost four wickets inside the first 10 overs. However, despite this poor start, CSK opener Sanju Samson inked his name in the record books. He became the fastest Indian batter and the fastest to complete 5000 IPL runs.
Samson overtakes Raina and KL Rahul
The right-handed batter became the fastest Indian batter to reach the milestone of 5000 IPL runs. He reached the landmark in just 3,555 balls, taking him to the top of the list of Indian batters with the record of fastest to 5000 IPL runs. The right-handed batter broke the record of CSK legend Suresh Raina, who got there in 3,620 balls, followed by KL Rahul (3,888) and MS Dhoni (3,691). Also in the overall list, he ranks third in taking fewer innings to reach 5000 runs.
Chettan Aura: 5000+ ✨ #WhistlePodu #CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/wS350mS7Nh— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 26, 2026
AB de Villiers (3,288) and David Warner (3,554) are the only other overseas players to reach the landmark in fewer balls than him. He managed to score only 11 runs but ensured to write his name in the record books before walking back to the pavilion.
Samson completes milestone in 2nd over
After scoring only one run from the first over of the innings, Samson came against Kagiso Rabada in the second over of the innings. He missed the ball outside off due to extra bounce but managed to play a square cut for four on the next delivery and complete the milestone. Rabada had the last laugh eventually as he dismissed the right-handed batter who tried to pull. The ball took a top edge and he was caught inside the 30-yard circle.
Fewest balls to 5000 IPL runs
3288 – AB de Villiers
3554 – D Warner
3555 – S Samson *
3620 – S Raina
3688 – KL Rahul
3691 – MS Dhoni
3817 – Rohit Sharma
3827 – Virat Kohli