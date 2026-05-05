ETV Bharat / sports

DC vs CSK Prediction: Head To Head, Pitch Report And Key Matchups That Can Impact The Result

Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals are all set to take on the Chennai Super Kings in the 48th match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. DC are at the seventh position in the points table with four wins and five defeats. CSK have also won four matches, but they are placed above DC based on net run rate. Neither team is placed in the top four in the points table, but both of them have a close chance to get a spot in the playoffs.

KL Rahul has been the top run-scorer for DC, amassing 433 runs with an average of 54.12 and a strike rate of 185.83. Tristan Stubbs has accumulated 219 runs with an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 139.49. Axar Patel has scalped eight wickets from nine matches so far with a bowling average of 29.87.

Sanju Samson has scored 315 runs for CSK with an average of 45 and a strike rate of 167.55. Anshul Kambhoj has been the leading wicket-taker for the team, taking 17 wickets with an economy of 8.49.

Head to head records

32 fixtures have been played between the two teams, with CSK winning 20 matches while DC winning 12 fixtures. In the last season, CSK beat DC by 23 runs.