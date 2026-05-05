DC vs CSK Prediction: Head To Head, Pitch Report And Key Matchups That Can Impact The Result
Delhi Capitals will lock horns against Chennai Super Kings in the match no. 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals are all set to take on the Chennai Super Kings in the 48th match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. DC are at the seventh position in the points table with four wins and five defeats. CSK have also won four matches, but they are placed above DC based on net run rate. Neither team is placed in the top four in the points table, but both of them have a close chance to get a spot in the playoffs.
KL Rahul has been the top run-scorer for DC, amassing 433 runs with an average of 54.12 and a strike rate of 185.83. Tristan Stubbs has accumulated 219 runs with an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 139.49. Axar Patel has scalped eight wickets from nine matches so far with a bowling average of 29.87.
Sanju Samson has scored 315 runs for CSK with an average of 45 and a strike rate of 167.55. Anshul Kambhoj has been the leading wicket-taker for the team, taking 17 wickets with an economy of 8.49.
Points are level. Stakes are sky-high. One win could change everything in the race to the Top 4.#ChennaiSuperKings 🆚 #DelhiCapitals... Who wins this? 👀#TATAIPL Revenge Week 👉 #DCvCSK | TUE, 5th May, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/XCA8UbHci5— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 5, 2026
Head to head records
32 fixtures have been played between the two teams, with CSK winning 20 matches while DC winning 12 fixtures. In the last season, CSK beat DC by 23 runs.
Pitch report
The match will be hosted at pitch no.4, and it's expected to aid run-scoring. The average 1st innings total at the venue has been 210. In the 101 T20 matches played here, the average 1st innings score has been 173. Chasing teams have won 53 matches while team batting first have won on 48 occasions.
KLass meets confidence🔥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 5, 2026
Behind the stumps. Ahead on the scoreboard🎯
But whose impact will stand out tonight?#TATAIPL Revenge Week 👉 #DCvCSK | TUE, May 5, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/0nXNBDxjRM
Thus, the pitch is expcted to offer another high-scoring contest in the tournament.
Key matchups
Ruturaj Gaikwad has often struggled against T Natrajan, losing his wicket thrice against the left-arm seamer while managing to score only with a strike rate of 139.4 and 15.3.
Revenge on the line! 🔥#SanjuSamson’s breathtaking 💯 powered #CSK to a commanding win over #DC in their previous clash 👀— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 5, 2026
Now DC return with a point to prove 💥
Will they flip the script, or will #CSK reign supreme again?#TATAIPL Revenge Week 👉 #DCvCSK | TUE, May 5, 6:30… pic.twitter.com/JUXFWS7R83
Jamie Overton has dismissed Tristan Stubbs twice in T20 cricket and has also restricted from scoring freely.