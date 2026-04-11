ETV Bharat / sports

CSK vs DC Match Preview: Head-to-Head, Pitch Report, New Chandigarh Weather Report, And Key Matchups

Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in search of their first win of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the MA Chidamabaram Stadium, Chennai. Five-time champions, CSK, are still in search of their first win in the tournament, while DC have won two out of the three matches.

For CSK, it has been a horrendous experience as their batting unit has failed to click, and none of the bowlers, except for Anshul Kamboj, has been able to leave an impact. The team is in last position in the points table with a net run rate of -2.517. Sarafaraz Khan has been their leading run-scorer with 99 runs from three innings, while Anshul Kamboj has taken five wickets from three matches.

Sameer Rizvi has been the in-form batter for DC, scoring 160 runs from three innings with an average of 80 and a strike rate of 161.61. Lungi Ngidi has shone with the ball, taking five wickets from three innings with an economy of 7.28 and a strike rate of 14. The team currently stands at the fourth position in the points table with four points and a net run rate of +0.811.

Head to head record

CSK have dominated the matchup, winning 19 matches while DC have won 12 fixtures. Notably, in the last 8 encounters between both teams at Chepauk, DC have managed to win only once, and that solo win came in the last season.