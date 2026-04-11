CSK vs DC Match Preview: Head-to-Head, Pitch Report, New Chandigarh Weather Report, And Key Matchups
Chennai Super Kings will play against Delhi Capitals in Match No. 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 10:53 AM IST
Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in search of their first win of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the MA Chidamabaram Stadium, Chennai. Five-time champions, CSK, are still in search of their first win in the tournament, while DC have won two out of the three matches.
For CSK, it has been a horrendous experience as their batting unit has failed to click, and none of the bowlers, except for Anshul Kamboj, has been able to leave an impact. The team is in last position in the points table with a net run rate of -2.517. Sarafaraz Khan has been their leading run-scorer with 99 runs from three innings, while Anshul Kamboj has taken five wickets from three matches.
Chepauk is ready for a special Saturday night! 🏟️@ChennaiIPL are searching for a spark; @DelhiCapitals are looking to reignite the flame 🔥#TATAIPL 2026 👉 #CSKvDC | SAT, 11th APR at 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/gapmaFFvH6— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 11, 2026
Sameer Rizvi has been the in-form batter for DC, scoring 160 runs from three innings with an average of 80 and a strike rate of 161.61. Lungi Ngidi has shone with the ball, taking five wickets from three innings with an economy of 7.28 and a strike rate of 14. The team currently stands at the fourth position in the points table with four points and a net run rate of +0.811.
Head to head record
CSK have dominated the matchup, winning 19 matches while DC have won 12 fixtures. Notably, in the last 8 encounters between both teams at Chepauk, DC have managed to win only once, and that solo win came in the last season.
Back at the nets… coming 🔜 to the field? 👀— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 11, 2026
Watch #TATAIPL 2026 👉 #CSKvDC | SAT, 11th APR at 6:30 PM#MSDhoni #Thala #MSD #CSK pic.twitter.com/5swsasINq0
Pitch report
Although Chepauk is considered to be a spin-friendly surface traditionally, it has been more helpful for the batters in recent times. The average 1st innings score from 10 T20Is at the venue is 189, with five matches won by the team batting first, while five won by the chasing side.
CSK vs DC weather report
No rain is expected during the match, but there will be a lot of humidity at the venue. The temperature will be around 30 degrees Celsius, and so a full-length contest is likely to be played between both sides.
Yellove Army, can you feel it? 👀— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 11, 2026
Will #CSK see return of Dewald Brevis in this all-important match? 🤔#TATAIPL 2026 👉 #CSKvDC | SAT, 11th APR at 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/Oor9gjkjI9
Key matchups
Ruturaj Gaikwad has struggled against T Natarajan, scoring only 42 runs against him with a strike rate of 140 and an average of 14. Also, the left-arm seamer has dismissed him thrice.
Pathum Nissanka has struggled against Matt Henry scoring only with a strike rate of 129.7 and an average of 16. The Sri Lankan batter has been dismissed thrice by Henry.