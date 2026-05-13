ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026 : CSK Star Anshul Kamboj Meets His Lookalike Police Officer From CM Vijay's Oath Ceremony

Hyderabad: Anshul Kamboj’s doppelganger came into the limelight during Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony recently. It is very rare that you get to meet your lookalike, but Anshul Kamboj got this opportunity as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) arranged a meeting between him and his doppelganger.

The spotlight was on the swearing-in ceremony of Tamil Nadu’s new Chief Minister, but CSK fans seemingly spotted one CSK player in the ceremony. A police officer stationed at the stage resembled the pacer Anshul Kaboj. He instantly went viral on social media, and netizens were convinced for a while that this is Anshul Kamboj.

The whole sequence triggered a talk around the development instantly, and Ravichandran Ashwin entertained with one of his witty remarks. CSK also joined the joke afterwards, clarifying that Anshul Kamboj was busy with the squad at Chepauk ahead of their upcoming encounter against LSG.

In a video uploaded by CSK, Kamboj admitted that the police offer looked similar to him, and he would have been able to judge it better without the hat.