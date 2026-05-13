IPL 2026 : CSK Star Anshul Kamboj Meets His Lookalike Police Officer From CM Vijay's Oath Ceremony
Anshul Kamboj finally met his lookalike, whose appearance at CM Vijay’s oath ceremony went viral.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Anshul Kamboj’s doppelganger came into the limelight during Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony recently. It is very rare that you get to meet your lookalike, but Anshul Kamboj got this opportunity as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) arranged a meeting between him and his doppelganger.
The spotlight was on the swearing-in ceremony of Tamil Nadu’s new Chief Minister, but CSK fans seemingly spotted one CSK player in the ceremony. A police officer stationed at the stage resembled the pacer Anshul Kaboj. He instantly went viral on social media, and netizens were convinced for a while that this is Anshul Kamboj.
Anshul meeting Anshul 😉#WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/WWSxHDiGyY— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 13, 2026
The whole sequence triggered a talk around the development instantly, and Ravichandran Ashwin entertained with one of his witty remarks. CSK also joined the joke afterwards, clarifying that Anshul Kamboj was busy with the squad at Chepauk ahead of their upcoming encounter against LSG.
In a video uploaded by CSK, Kamboj admitted that the police offer looked similar to him, and he would have been able to judge it better without the hat.
"Actually, almost everyone has sent me this meme on my Instagram as well, so I was like, I was, I'm just telling them, no, I'm not. Everyone is just asking me what are you doing there, what are you doing there? I don't know what. But actually, he's looking a bit like me, not fully. Maybe when he removes his cap, then I will get to see more," said Kamboj.
Through their video, CSK revealed that the duo shared a laugh and had a chat during the practice session.
Kamboj in IPL 2026
Kamboj has been the team’s top bowler in the ongoing season and is in contention to get the purple cap. He has scalped 19 wickets from 11 matches with a bowling average of 19.21 and is in the third position in the purple cap race.
CSK will face Lucknow Super Giants in their upcoming match on Friday, May 15. After having a dismal start to the tournament, CSK have made a strong comeback in the tournament.