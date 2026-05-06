ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: CSK Ride On Samson’s Unbeaten 87, Bowlers’ Impressive Show, Beat DC By Eight Wickets

New Delhi: A crowd of 32,160 turned up for the Delhi Capitals‑Chennai Super Kings clash in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, but the Arun Jaitley Stadium felt like a fortress painted yellow.

The chants of “CSK, CSK” rolled across the stands as Sanju Samson delivered a knock worthy of that backdrop - a commanding 87 not out off 52 balls, blending timing and power impressively to steer CSK to a big eight‑wicket win with 15 balls to spare.

The victory keeps the five‑time champions in sixth place, but crucially just two points adrift of the crowded playoff zone. On a sticky pitch that offered grip and turn, Akeal Hosein (1‑19) and Noor Ahmad (2‑22) set the tone by restricting DC to 155/7.

Samson then unfurled strokes of authority by hitting seven fours and six maximums to take CSK home. What stood out was not just Samson’s authority on pitch easing out, but also the way he played sensibly and took the chase deep in a classic CSK style.

He also shared an unbroken 114-run stand off 66 balls with Kartik Sharma, who hit an impressive 41 not out off 31 balls, to keep DC’s bowlers under pressure, pick up two crucial points for CSK, and spread happiness among the sea of yellow jerseys in the stands.

CSK began their chase of 156 with patience, as Samson exquisitely lofted Axar Patel for six, while Ruturaj Gaikwad was lucky to have an outside edge off Mitchell Starc to get a four. DC brought in their big guns - Axar, Mitchell Starc, and Lungi Ngidi – quickly in a bid to get wickets, but didn’t get any breakthrough.

The breakthrough eventually came in the fourth over when a struggling Gaikwad flicked to deep square leg off Ngidi. Boundaries were scarce until Urvil Patel lit up the innings with two towering sixes off Ngidi before closing Power-play at 44/1.

But Urvil’s aggression was ended by Axar, who got one to grip and turn, which the batter missed and was stumped swiftly by KL Rahul. With Kartik Sharma joining Samson, CSK’s chase began to move into calmer waters, as signs emerged of the pitch easing.

After Kartik pulled Axar for four, Samson whacked a poor short ball from Kuldeep Yadav for six. When T Natarajan came in, Samson used his wrists and feet well to club him for fours over long-off and extra cover.

After Kartik lofted Kuldeep inside out over deep extra cover for six, Samson unleashed carnage on him – a floaty leg‑break launched high to the second tier at long‑on and then pulling a short ball disdainfully over deep midwicket. With pressure mounting, Kuldeep went flatter and quicker down leg, only for Samson to paddle him fine for four.

By the time Samson pushed a flighted ball to long‑off, he raised his fifty off 32 balls, as the crowd buzzed with chants of ‘CSK, CSK’. Starc’s return brought no respite as Samson leaned into a drive on an overpitched ball and then threw his bat in the channel outside off-stump to beat backward point and pick consecutive boundaries.