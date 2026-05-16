ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: How Can CSK Qualify For Playoffs After Defeat Against LSG?

Let us look at the different scenarios for the playoffs qualification for CSK.

CSK now have only two matches remaining as they are set to play Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, both of which are still alive in the playoffs race. The big question is now whether CSK will secure a place in the playoffs with two more matches to go and the tournament in its business end.

Mitchell Marsh played a knock of 90 runs from 38 balls to guide the team to a lop-sided win. Thanks to his knock, the hosts chased the target of 188 in just 16.4 overs. After the loss, CSK are at the sixth position in the points table with 12 points from 12 matches and a net run rate of +0.027.

Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings’ run to secure a berth in the playoffs of the IPL 2026 suffered a blow on Friday as they lost the league match against Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets at the Ekana Stadium.

POSITION TEAM MATCHES WINS DEFEATS NO RESULT POINTS NRR 1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 8 4 0 16 1.053 2. Gujarat Titans 12 8 4 0 16 0.551 3. Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 14 0.331 4. Punjab Kings 12 6 5 1 13 0.355 5. Rajasthan Royals 11 6 5 0 12 0.082 6. Chennai Super Kings 12 6 6 0 12 0.027 7. Delhi Capitals 12 5 7 0 10 -0.993 8. Kolkata Knight Riders 11 4 6 1 9 0.198 9. Mumbai Indians (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.504 10. Lucknow Super Giants (E) 12 4 8 0 6 0.701

CSK win both their matches

By beating SRH and GT in their remaining league games, the team can reach 16 points - a privilege enjoyed so far only by Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans. As RCB and GT are in the top two places with 16 points and an impressive net run rate, the competition is likely to be for the third and fourth spots. After reaching 16 points, CSK will also need the other to go their way.

They will need SRH to lose both their matches, which will make the franchise stuck at 14 points. Also, PBKS should lose at least one of their remaining matches so the team can reach up to maximum 15 points.

In such a case, with them ahead of SRH and PBKS in terms of points, CSK will finish at either third or fourth spot.

CSK win one of their remaining matches

If CSK manage to win only one match, they will be at 14 points. In such a case, they will need SRH and PBKS to lose both of their matches. That way, SRH will be at 14 points while PBKS will be stuck at 13 points. They also need DC to beat RR but lose to LSG, which will make the team stuck at 12 points. Now, RR will also have to lose at least two of their three matches. All these scenarios will lead to three teams - SRH, CSK and RR on 14 points.

The two teams with the better net run rate will go into the playoffs along with RCB and GT. So, in this scenario, CSK have to take care of their win margins as well.