ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: CSK Suffer Huge Blow As Ayush Mhatre Gets Ruled Out Of Tournament

He sustained a hamstring tear during the fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The 18-year-old came in as an impact substitute and appeared in discomfort, clutched his hamstring in pain while attempting a run. That required an on-field treatment in the match, which saw CSK losing the game by 10 runs on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings have suffered a huge blow, adding to their struggle in the tournament so far. Their key batter Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to a left hamstring injury. The five-time champions are at the 8th position in the points table with only two wins from six matches and a net run rate of -0.780.

“Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a left hamstring injury sustained while batting during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18. Ayush's injury will require a rehabilitation period of 6-12 weeks,” a statement from the franchise read.

Mhatre has been CSK’s in-form batter in the ongoing season, amassing 201 runs at a strike rate of 177.87. He was with CSK in IPL 2025 when he was added to the team as a replacement player, scoring 240 runs, including a top score of 94.

CSK have managed to beat the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals. However, they suffered defeat against Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and SRH. Except for Mhatre, none of the batters have scored more than 200 runs, and his absence from the tournament might further hamper their batting unit, with only Sanju Samson looking to be an in-form batter.

Anshul Kambhoj and Jamie Overton have done the heavy lifting with the ball, taking 13 and 8 wickets respectively. But, all other bowlers are struggling in the tournament so far.