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IPL 2026: Connolly's Century Goes In Vain As PBKS Suffer 33-Run Defeat Against SRH

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 33 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Wednesday despite a scintillating unbeaten century off the bat of Cooper Connolly. Connolly was the lone hero in their chase as he stayed unbeaten at the crease for 107 runs off 59 balls, including eight sixes and seven fours.

He became the youngest overseas player to score a ton in the IPL, as per a CricViz stat. A top-order collapse and disciplined bowling from the SRH captaincy ensured the "Orange Army" secured a vital victory at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Chasing a daunting target of 236, Punjab's innings began in the worst possible fashion. The visitors lost three wickets within the first four overs, effectively derailing the chase before it could find any rhythm. Priyansh Arya (1) was the first to fall in the opening over. Prabhsimran Singh (3) followed immediately after, caught by Pat Cummins off the bowling of Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Then came the match-defining moment when skipper Shreyas Iyer (5) was dismissed by Eshan Malinga, leaving PBKS reeling at 23/3 in 3.2 overs. While wickets tumbled around him, 22-year-old Cooper Connolly played an innings for the ages.

Connolly smashed his maiden IPL century, scoring 107 off 59 balls. Connolly found briefly effective partners in Marcus Stoinis (28 off 14) and Suryansh Shedge (25 off 17), but the required run rate--which hovered above 15 for most of the innings--proved too high to manage alone.

After Stoinis' wicket in the seventh over, Connolly formed a 47-run partnership with Suryansh Shedge. However, Cummins got rid of Shedge in the 12th over, reducing PBKS to 114/5. Shashank Singh (5) got out without contributing much, but Marco Jansen tried with a 16-ball 19-run innings, stitching together a partnership of 68 runs with Connolly.

However, the PBKS batters were left to do the impossible as they needed 49 off the last over. Connolly brought up his maiden IPL century in 57 balls as PBKS finished at 202/7, losing by 33 runs. Coming to SRH's bowling, Pat Cummins rotated his bowlers effectively to ensure PBKS never gained the momentum needed for a miracle. Cummins (2/34), Shivang Kumar (2/45), Sakib Hussain (1/40) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (1/11 in 2 overs) were the wicket takers for the hosts.