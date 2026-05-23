ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Clinical SRH Beat RCB By 55 Runs; Defending Champions To Play GT In Qualifier One

Hyderabad: Exceptional fifties from Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen and a fine bowling spell from Eshan Malinga helped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 55 runs at Hyderabad on Friday.

Despite this loss, RCB finished at the top of the table with nine wins and five losses, with 18 points. They have sealed the Qualifier one clash with the Gujarat Titans (GT), who are also placed second with 18 points. SRH also finished at third with the same points, with nine wins and five losses and will be playing the eliminator.

In the chase of 256 runs, Venkatesh Iyer started with fiery intent, smashing the SRH skipper Pat Cummins for a four and a six. Venkatesh kept going, smashing the Aussie skipper again for a four in the third over, while Virat also got a couple of fours. A total of 15 runs came from the over.

In the fourth over, Venkatesh smashed a fellow Madhya Pradesh spinner for three sixes and a four, bringing up the 50-run mark in 3.4 overs. Eshan ended the 60-run stand, removing Venkatesh for 44 in 19 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes. RCB was 60/1 in 4.3 overs.

In the next over, Sakib Hussain got the dream wicket of Virat for 11-ball 15, with two fours, caught by Smaran Ravichandran at covers. RCB sunk to 74/2 in 5.5 overs. Skipper Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal tried to put on a partnership, but Eshan removed Padikkal with a fine catch from Abhishek at midwicket for 14-ball 21, with two fours and a six. RCB was 94/4 in 8.5 overs.

RCB reached the 100-run mark in 10 overs, with skipper Patidar and Krunal Pandya at the crease.

SRH bowlers contained the power-packed duo with their bowling, with RCB reaching only 149/3 in 15 overs, with Rajat (31) and Krunal (32) unbeaten.

Patidar brought up his fourth fifty of the tournament in 37 balls, with six fours. The 84-run stand between him and Krunal ended as Travis Head removed him for a 39-ball 56, with six fours and a six. RCB was 178/4 in 18.2 overs. RCB ended their chase at 200/4, with Tim David (15*) and Krunal Pandya (41*) unbeaten.

Eshan Malinga (2/33) was sensational for SRH, as their pick of the bowlers. Sakib Hussain (1/31 in four overs) and Travis Head (1/7) were also among the wickets. Earlier, half-centuries from Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen and Abhishek Sharma helped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to reach 255/4 in 20 overs.

After SRH won the toss and opted to bat first, openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma started off by punishing Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the Orange Cap holder, with Head hitting a four and Abhishek smashing him for a maximum over long-off. The opening over yielded 13 runs.

Abhishek, who had scored just 14 runs off 11 balls against Bhuvneshwar before this match, continued to maintain the upper hand in this meeting, taking him down for two fours to start the third over. Head tried to dominate Rasikh Salam Dar in the fourth over with three boundaries in the first four balls, but the bowler managed to have the last laugh, sending the Aussie back to the pavillion with a scorching yorker that uprooted his off-stump. Head made 26 in 16 balls, with five fours. SRH was 45/1 in four overs.