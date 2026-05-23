IPL 2026: Clinical SRH Beat RCB By 55 Runs; Defending Champions To Play GT In Qualifier One
Despite this loss, RCB finished at the top of the table with nine wins and five losses, with 18 points.
By ANI
Published : May 23, 2026 at 12:25 AM IST
Hyderabad: Exceptional fifties from Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen and a fine bowling spell from Eshan Malinga helped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 55 runs at Hyderabad on Friday.
Despite this loss, RCB finished at the top of the table with nine wins and five losses, with 18 points. They have sealed the Qualifier one clash with the Gujarat Titans (GT), who are also placed second with 18 points. SRH also finished at third with the same points, with nine wins and five losses and will be playing the eliminator.
In the chase of 256 runs, Venkatesh Iyer started with fiery intent, smashing the SRH skipper Pat Cummins for a four and a six. Venkatesh kept going, smashing the Aussie skipper again for a four in the third over, while Virat also got a couple of fours. A total of 15 runs came from the over.
In the fourth over, Venkatesh smashed a fellow Madhya Pradesh spinner for three sixes and a four, bringing up the 50-run mark in 3.4 overs. Eshan ended the 60-run stand, removing Venkatesh for 44 in 19 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes. RCB was 60/1 in 4.3 overs.
In the next over, Sakib Hussain got the dream wicket of Virat for 11-ball 15, with two fours, caught by Smaran Ravichandran at covers. RCB sunk to 74/2 in 5.5 overs. Skipper Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal tried to put on a partnership, but Eshan removed Padikkal with a fine catch from Abhishek at midwicket for 14-ball 21, with two fours and a six. RCB was 94/4 in 8.5 overs.
RCB reached the 100-run mark in 10 overs, with skipper Patidar and Krunal Pandya at the crease.
SRH bowlers contained the power-packed duo with their bowling, with RCB reaching only 149/3 in 15 overs, with Rajat (31) and Krunal (32) unbeaten.
Patidar brought up his fourth fifty of the tournament in 37 balls, with six fours. The 84-run stand between him and Krunal ended as Travis Head removed him for a 39-ball 56, with six fours and a six. RCB was 178/4 in 18.2 overs. RCB ended their chase at 200/4, with Tim David (15*) and Krunal Pandya (41*) unbeaten.
Eshan Malinga (2/33) was sensational for SRH, as their pick of the bowlers. Sakib Hussain (1/31 in four overs) and Travis Head (1/7) were also among the wickets. Earlier, half-centuries from Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen and Abhishek Sharma helped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to reach 255/4 in 20 overs.
After SRH won the toss and opted to bat first, openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma started off by punishing Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the Orange Cap holder, with Head hitting a four and Abhishek smashing him for a maximum over long-off. The opening over yielded 13 runs.
Abhishek, who had scored just 14 runs off 11 balls against Bhuvneshwar before this match, continued to maintain the upper hand in this meeting, taking him down for two fours to start the third over. Head tried to dominate Rasikh Salam Dar in the fourth over with three boundaries in the first four balls, but the bowler managed to have the last laugh, sending the Aussie back to the pavillion with a scorching yorker that uprooted his off-stump. Head made 26 in 16 balls, with five fours. SRH was 45/1 in four overs.
SRH reached the 50-run mark in 4.5 overs. Southpaws Abhishek and Ishan Kishan continued to make merry, pumping Rasikh for a boundary each and ending the powerplay phase at 63/1 in six overs, with Abhishek (26*) and Kishan (8*) unbeaten.
In the next over, Abhishek got a lifeline as after smashing Suyash Sharma for a six, he was caught on the fourth ball by Jordan Cox near the boundary, but the fielder signalled a six, with his foot having touched the rope already while taking the catch.
Abhishek made RCB pay in the next over, hitting Romario Shepherd for a couple of sixes and a four, bringing up his half-century in 20 balls, with three fours and five sixes. The next over saw the pairing of Suyash and Jordan redeeming themselves, securing the wicket of Abhishek for 56 in 22 balls, with three fours and five sixes. SRH was 97/2 in 8.2 overs.
At the end of 10 overs, SRH was 116/2, with Heinrich Klaasen (2*) and Ishan (27*) unbeaten. Just when RCB held pressure for the next two overs, giving away just eight and five runs respectively, Josh Hazlewood was hit for three sixes and a four, all of them by Klaasen.
That, combined with three wides, made it a 27-run one. SRH crossed the 150-run mark in 12.5 overs, and the duo brought their 50-run stand in 26 balls. SRH was 156/2 in 13 overs, with Klaasen (28*) and Ishan (38*) unbeaten.
Ishan-Klaasen continued to make merry against pace and spin alike, with the former reaching his sixth fifty of the season in 31 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes. At the end of 15 overs, SRH was 189/2, with Bhuvneshwar taken down for 18 runs, including two fours and a six by the duo. Klaasen (47*) and Ishan (50*) were unbeaten. The duo reached the 100-run partnership in 42 balls.
SRH reached the 200-run mark in 15.2 overs. Rasikh continued to leak runs, taken down for 20 runs in the next, including two fours and a six by Ishan. On the final ball, Klaasen tapped to reach his sixth fifty of the tournament in 23 balls, with two fours and five sixes.
Krunal broke the 113-run partnership, getting fine assistance from Venkatesh Iyer. Klaasen was gone for 51 in 24 balls, with two fours and five sixes. SRH was 210/3 in 16.2 overs. Even after that, Nitish Kumar Reddy hit Krunal for two sixes, ending the 17th over at 225/3.
SRH's innings ended at 255/4, with Ishan (79 in 46 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) taken on the final ball. Nitish (29* in 12 balls, with a four and three sixes) stayed unbeaten.
Bhuvneshwar (0/51) and Hazlewood (0/55) had poor four-over quotas without any wickets. Rasikh Salam (2/52), Suyash Sharma (1/36 in three overs), and Krunal (1/24 in two overs) were among the wickets.
Brief Scores: SRH: 255/4 (Ishan Kishan 79, Abhishek Sharma 56, Rasikh Salam Dar 2/52) beat RCB: 200/4 (Rajat Patidar 56, Venkatesh Iyer 44, Eshan Malinga 2/33).