ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Rope In Dian Forrester As Replacement For Injured Jamie Overton

Jamie Overton has been ruled out of the IPL 2026 due to a right thigh injury ( IANS )

CSK confirmed on Wednesday that Overton returned to his home country for “further assessment and management” after suffering an injury ahead of the clash against Lucknow Super Giants.

“Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have picked a player replacement for Jamie Overton, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the season due to a right thigh injury. Dian Forrester will join CSK for INR 75 lakh as a replacement for Overton,” an IPL statement read.

Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings have acquired the services of the South African all-rounder Dian Forrester by naming him as the injury replacement for England cricketer Jamie Overton. Forrester will join the franchise for a price of INR 75 lakh after the England all-rounder was ruled out due to a right thigh injury.

Overton played an important role for CSK in their campaign this season. He picked 14 wickets from 10 matches with an average of 17.78 and an economy rate of 8.89. He also contributed by scoring 136 runs with the bat at a strike rate of 158.13.

His last appearance was against LSG at Chepauk on May 11, where he finished with the bowling figures of 3 for 36.

Forrester joins the team after making his international debut for South Africa against New Zealand in March 2026. He has played five international fixtures, amassing 83 runs from them. The signing comes at a juncture where the franchise has struggled with injuries this season. Earlier on Wednesday, they signed Macneil Noronha as a replacement for the injured pacer Ramakrishna Ghosh

They are already playing without the services of Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis, who was ruled out before the season due to a hamstring injury. Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed was later ruled out due to a quadricep injury, while a hamstring problem ended young batter Ayush Mhatre’s journey in the tournament.

CSK are in still in contention to make it to the playoffs. They are in fifth position in the standings with 12 points from 11 matches and can make it into the top four by producing desired results.