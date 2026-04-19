Black Magic In IPL 2026? Shocking Video Of SRH Supporter Before Shivam Dube’s Wicket Goes Viral
A video is doing the rounds on social media where it is claimed that an SRH fan is doing black magic to dismiss Shivam Dube.
Published : April 19, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League has witnessed dramas and controversies in the past, and they continue to occur every year. The fixture between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad has also found itself in the midst of a controversial moment, where it is claimed that an SRH fan is doing ‘Black Magic’. A bizarre video from the April 18 fixture has emerged, where fans are questioning whether CSK wickets were taken by the bowlers or supernatural powers.
In the 17th over of the second innings, with CSK chasing a huge target of 194, Shivam Dube was their last hope, as he is known for playing big shots. As Sakib Hussain loaded his run-up for the delivery, the video shows a fan in the stands performing some kind of ritual. In the video circulating on social media, the fan is seen rotating a lemon, muttering a few words under his breath, and gesturing towards the crease.
Black magic live 😭 pic.twitter.com/rzJYd6kjti— Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) April 19, 2026
In only a few seconds, Sakib bowled an accurate yorker that got rid of Dube. His feet were glued to the crease, and the batter was completely bamboozled. The video started the speculations that the ‘black magic’ ritual was behind the wicket.
The matter further escalated on social media when CSK fans circulated a notice from Chennai Super Kings Private Limited addressed to the BCCI. Although the letter is unverified, it drew a lot of reactions from the fans.
#BCCI— Trending StarsX (@Trending_StarsX) April 19, 2026
🚨 What is happening in IPL? 🤯
CSK files complaint over “supernatural activities” during SRH clash 👀
Black magic in IPL? 🤯
CSK raises concerns after SRH match#IPL #CSK #SRH #CricketNews #IPL2026 #BreakingNews #TrendingNow pic.twitter.com/UCY4BWr36h
Reactions on ‘X’ handle
The video of the same is circulating on social media, with SRH fans claiming that CSK spectators are claiming that the opposition are using supernatural powers to take wickets of Chennai batters.
BIG BREAKING 🚨— Head (@JayRao577356) April 19, 2026
A SRH fan did Black Magic on CSK and then CSK Fans filed a Complaint to BCCI. https://t.co/SHwPPUGPJl pic.twitter.com/m7k5r1a0c8
CSK are struggling in the ongoing season with only two wins from six matches so far, with a net run rate of -0.780. They will next face the Mumbai Indians on April 23 at the Wankhede Stadium.