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Black Magic In IPL 2026? Shocking Video Of SRH Supporter Before Shivam Dube’s Wicket Goes Viral

A video is doing the rounds on social media where it is claimed that an SRH fan is doing black magic to dismiss Shivam Dube.

ipl 2026 lemon ritual during csk vs srh goes viral
SRH fan video of alleged black magic in CSK match going viral (IANS and X handle screen grab)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 19, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League has witnessed dramas and controversies in the past, and they continue to occur every year. The fixture between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad has also found itself in the midst of a controversial moment, where it is claimed that an SRH fan is doing ‘Black Magic’. A bizarre video from the April 18 fixture has emerged, where fans are questioning whether CSK wickets were taken by the bowlers or supernatural powers.

In the 17th over of the second innings, with CSK chasing a huge target of 194, Shivam Dube was their last hope, as he is known for playing big shots. As Sakib Hussain loaded his run-up for the delivery, the video shows a fan in the stands performing some kind of ritual. In the video circulating on social media, the fan is seen rotating a lemon, muttering a few words under his breath, and gesturing towards the crease.

In only a few seconds, Sakib bowled an accurate yorker that got rid of Dube. His feet were glued to the crease, and the batter was completely bamboozled. The video started the speculations that the ‘black magic’ ritual was behind the wicket.

The matter further escalated on social media when CSK fans circulated a notice from Chennai Super Kings Private Limited addressed to the BCCI. Although the letter is unverified, it drew a lot of reactions from the fans.

Reactions on ‘X’ handle

The video of the same is circulating on social media, with SRH fans claiming that CSK spectators are claiming that the opposition are using supernatural powers to take wickets of Chennai batters.

CSK are struggling in the ongoing season with only two wins from six matches so far, with a net run rate of -0.780. They will next face the Mumbai Indians on April 23 at the Wankhede Stadium.

TAGGED:

CSK VS SRH BLACK MAGIC
BLACK MAGIC IN IPL 2026
SUNRISERS HYDERABAD
SRH VS CSK IPL MATCH
IPL 2026

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