ETV Bharat / sports

Black Magic In IPL 2026? Shocking Video Of SRH Supporter Before Shivam Dube’s Wicket Goes Viral

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League has witnessed dramas and controversies in the past, and they continue to occur every year. The fixture between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad has also found itself in the midst of a controversial moment, where it is claimed that an SRH fan is doing ‘Black Magic’. A bizarre video from the April 18 fixture has emerged, where fans are questioning whether CSK wickets were taken by the bowlers or supernatural powers.

In the 17th over of the second innings, with CSK chasing a huge target of 194, Shivam Dube was their last hope, as he is known for playing big shots. As Sakib Hussain loaded his run-up for the delivery, the video shows a fan in the stands performing some kind of ritual. In the video circulating on social media, the fan is seen rotating a lemon, muttering a few words under his breath, and gesturing towards the crease.

In only a few seconds, Sakib bowled an accurate yorker that got rid of Dube. His feet were glued to the crease, and the batter was completely bamboozled. The video started the speculations that the ‘black magic’ ritual was behind the wicket.