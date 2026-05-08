ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI Issues Eight-Page Directive To IPL Franchises; Warns Them Over Honey-Trap Risks

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday issued a directive of eight pages to all the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, raising concerns around the ongoing breach of protocols in the ongoing tournament. BCCI has issued a set of guidelines which are to be followed by the franchises with immediate effect, according to a report by news agency PTI. The board has asked the teams to be cautious of the targeted honey-trapping and unauthorised movement.

"The advisory has been issued in light of certain incidents observed during the ongoing season and is intended to reinforce the standards of professionalism, discipline, security awareness and protocol compliance expected from all stakeholders associated with IPL," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a communication to the CEOs of the franchises.

"It has come to the attention of the BCCI that certain incidents of misconduct and protocol violation have occurred involving players, support staff and team officials during the course of the current IPL season.”

Honey trap warning

The most important thing in this letter is a warning about honey traps. The BCCI has warned that there is a possibility of honey traps targeting players during the IPL tournament. It has come to the notice of the board that some players are allowing unauthorised people into hotel rooms without informing the team management. This is very dangerous from a security point of view, so the board has made it a rule that any guest coming from now on must definitely come with a permission letter. The team management has been instructed to record the details of the guests every day.

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