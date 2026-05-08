BCCI Issues Eight-Page Directive To IPL Franchises; Warns Them Over Honey-Trap Risks
The BCCI has warned all 10 franchises regarding repeated breaches around hotel access, owner movement and vaping.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday issued a directive of eight pages to all the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, raising concerns around the ongoing breach of protocols in the ongoing tournament. BCCI has issued a set of guidelines which are to be followed by the franchises with immediate effect, according to a report by news agency PTI. The board has asked the teams to be cautious of the targeted honey-trapping and unauthorised movement.
"The advisory has been issued in light of certain incidents observed during the ongoing season and is intended to reinforce the standards of professionalism, discipline, security awareness and protocol compliance expected from all stakeholders associated with IPL," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a communication to the CEOs of the franchises.
The BCCI (cricket board) has sent a strong warning letter to all 10 IPL teams for the 2026 season.— ExtraOrdinary (@Extreo_) May 8, 2026
Main message:
⁰Be careful of honey-trapping (girls/agents trying to trap players for money, betting, or leaks).
New strict rules:
•No outsiders allowed in team rooms/hotels…
"It has come to the attention of the BCCI that certain incidents of misconduct and protocol violation have occurred involving players, support staff and team officials during the course of the current IPL season.”
Honey trap warning
The most important thing in this letter is a warning about honey traps. The BCCI has warned that there is a possibility of honey traps targeting players during the IPL tournament. It has come to the notice of the board that some players are allowing unauthorised people into hotel rooms without informing the team management. This is very dangerous from a security point of view, so the board has made it a rule that any guest coming from now on must definitely come with a permission letter. The team management has been instructed to record the details of the guests every day.
Vaping banned
Recently, a video of Rajasthan Royals captain Ryan Parag vaping in the dressing room created a huge stir. The BCCI has taken this seriously. There has been a complete ban on the use of vapes and e-cigarettes in dressing rooms, dugouts or team hotels.
New guidelines for team owners as well
The BCCI has issued instructions not only to the players but also to the team owners. Players should not be approached, hugged or enter the field to interact while the match is being broadcast live. The letter explains that the owners should strictly follow the protocols of the Players and Match Officials (PMOA) and should not cause any trouble to the players.
Surveillance on unauthorised travel
It has come to the notice of BCCI that many players and support staff are leaving the hotel without informing the security officials. The board has expressed its displeasure over such irregularity. From now on, every time the team leaves the hotel, a movement log must be filled in. A rule has also been implemented that no one should go anywhere without informing the Security Liaison Officer or the Team Integrity Officer. This is very important for the safety of the players, the board said.
Heavy fines for violation of rules
The BCCI has already made it clear what the consequences are for violating the rules. The board has said that anyone violating the rules will not only be given a notice but will also be fined heavily. It has made it clear that no one who behaves in a way that tarnishes the name of the league will be ignored. The BCCI has indicated in its letter that it is everyone's responsibility to protect the reputation of the IPL. Also, they have warned that those who act against the rules will face legal problems.