ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Axar Patel Handed Rs 12 Lakh Fine For Slow Over Rate In PBKS vs DC Game

Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel has been fined INR 12 lakh after they marinated a slow over rate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Punjab Kings in Dharamshala. DC’s win helped them keep themselves alive in the race to the playoffs.

The IPL confirmed the sanction in an official release.

“Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 55 of TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Punjab Kings,” the statement said.

The league also clarified in their statement that this was DC’s first over-rate offence of the season, coming under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which relates to the minimum over-rate violations. The left-arm spinner has been handed a financial penalty of INR 12 lakh.