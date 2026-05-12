IPL 2026: Axar Patel Handed Rs 12 Lakh Fine For Slow Over Rate In PBKS vs DC Game
Axar Patel has been fined for INR 12 Lakh after the Delhi Capitals marinated a slow over rate in the fixture against the Punjab Kings.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel has been fined INR 12 lakh after they marinated a slow over rate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Punjab Kings in Dharamshala. DC’s win helped them keep themselves alive in the race to the playoffs.
The IPL confirmed the sanction in an official release.
“Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 55 of TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Punjab Kings,” the statement said.
The league also clarified in their statement that this was DC’s first over-rate offence of the season, coming under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which relates to the minimum over-rate violations. The left-arm spinner has been handed a financial penalty of INR 12 lakh.
Axar Patel has been fined 12 Lakhs for maintaining slow overrate against PBKS. pic.twitter.com/VaVJjndYOe— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 12, 2026
This hasn’t been the first instance where the captain was punished for a slow over-rate. Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Hardik Pandya and Ajinkya Rahane have also been fined for slow over rate in various matches.
Axar and Miller help DC complete a successful chase
Chasing a target of 211 runs, DC were in trouble at one point after being reduced to 74/4 after Punjab Kings made early inroads. However, Axar Patel led from the front, scoring 56 and stabilising the innings. David Miller played a counter-attacking knock of 51 runs vs Delhi Capitals.
Earlier in the match, PBKS posted 210/5 after fifties from Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer. Priyansh provided the team with a flying start thanks to his knock of 33-ball 56. Captain Iyer smashed an unbeaten 59 off 36 deliveries.
DC have kept themselves alive in the race to the playoffs with the win. However, the path ahead of them looks tough for them as they need to win all of their remaining matches. Also, they need the other results to go their way.