Not IPL, It's The Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Series! Rajasthan Royals Teenager Sweeps Awards With Impressive Performances
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi signed off a memorable IPL 2026, winning multiple awards for his consistency in the season.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 7:05 AM IST
Hyderabad: Rajasthan Royals' young prodigy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, signed off the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 by dominating the season-end awards. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their second successive title, beating the Gujarat Titans in the final of the IPL and were in the headlines for the title run. However, despite RR being knocked out of the tournament in Qualifier 2, Sooryavanshi has become the talk of the town with his impressive run tally.
The left-handed batter swept four of the biggest individual honours of the season, winning the Most Valuable Player award, Emerging Player of the Season, Super Striker of the Season and Super Sixes of the Season after a record-breaking campaign.
He came. He entertained. He conquered 🔥— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 31, 2026
Vaibhav Sooryanashi delivers a season for ages winning the Orange Cap 🧢👑#TATAIPL | #Final | #TheFinalLeap | #RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/Vzvpm163UE
Representing RR, Sooryavnashi tore apart all the opposition bowlers each time he took the field. His explosive batting template helped him to accumulate 776 runs from 16 innings with a strike rate of 237.30 and an average of 48.50.
His heroics with the bat helped Rajasthan Royals reach Qualifier 2 where they were knocked out with a defeat against the Gujarat Titans. Sooryavanshi said that he will aim to come back stronger next year while collecting the awards.
Swept the field with his skills. Swept the season with awards 🏆— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 31, 2026
1️⃣5️⃣ years old and already needing a bigger trophy cabinet 👏#TATAIPL | #Final | #TheFinalLeap | #RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/bIYKIHfgRD
"It feels good. But I'm feeling pressure because I have come here for the interview. I'll try to work hard and improve my performance next season. I try to back my game and if first ball is in my area, I will go all out and try to play in that way," Sooryavanshi said.
"I learnt how to play in pressure games. You can't play in a single way. You have to play according to what the team needs and what the situation demands. I learnt it from the playoffs. The focus is on that."
"If I have to play for a long time, I have to save myself from injury. I have to work on my fitness now," he added.
IPL 2026 winners list
- Most Valuable Player of the Season: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (436.5 MVP Points)
- Orange Cap Winner: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (776 runs)
- Purple Cap Winner: Kagiso Rabada (29 wickets)
- Fair Play Award: Punjab Kings
- Catch of the Season Award: Manish Pandey
- Most Dots in the Season: Mohammed Siraj (172)
- Most Fours of the Season: B Sai Sudharsan (75)
- Super Sixes of the Season: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (72)
- Super Striker of the Season: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
- Emerging Player of the Season: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
- Green Dot Ball Award: Mohammad Siraj (Gujarat Titans) – 172 dot balls
- Catch of the Season: Manish Pandey (Kolkata Knight Riders)
- Best Pitch and Ground: Eden Gardens, Kolkata (Hosting Five or More Matches)
- Best Pitch and Ground: HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala (Hosting Five or More Matches)
How much money Sooryavanshi will take home?
The youngster has won multiple awards, and he will take around ₹ 60 lakh home. For winning the honours. Orange Cap, MVP Player of the season, Super Strikers of the season and Super sixes of the season were awarded ₹10 lakh each. Sooryavanshi was also the Emerging Player of the Season, and so he won another ₹20 lakh for that. So in total, Sooryavanshi will take ₹60 lakh home.