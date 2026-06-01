ETV Bharat / sports

Not IPL, It's The Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Series! Rajasthan Royals Teenager Sweeps Awards With Impressive Performances

Hyderabad: Rajasthan Royals' young prodigy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, signed off the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 by dominating the season-end awards. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their second successive title, beating the Gujarat Titans in the final of the IPL and were in the headlines for the title run. However, despite RR being knocked out of the tournament in Qualifier 2, Sooryavanshi has become the talk of the town with his impressive run tally.

The left-handed batter swept four of the biggest individual honours of the season, winning the Most Valuable Player award, Emerging Player of the Season, Super Striker of the Season and Super Sixes of the Season after a record-breaking campaign.

Representing RR, Sooryavnashi tore apart all the opposition bowlers each time he took the field. His explosive batting template helped him to accumulate 776 runs from 16 innings with a strike rate of 237.30 and an average of 48.50.

His heroics with the bat helped Rajasthan Royals reach Qualifier 2 where they were knocked out with a defeat against the Gujarat Titans. Sooryavanshi said that he will aim to come back stronger next year while collecting the awards.