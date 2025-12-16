ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026 Auction: Prashant Veer And Karthik Sharma Become the Costliest Uncapped Players In Tournament History

File Photo: IPL Auction 2026 ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings, who are often known as Dad’s army, seemed to change their team composition as they went all guns blazing in the bidding process on Sunday, December 16. The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions went for Prashant Veer and Karthik Sharma with a sum of Rs 14.20 crores each. Overall, the uncapped players earned a lot in the auction, and CSK were the franchise that spent the most of their sum on the uncapped players. The franchise spent nearly 30 Crores on two uncapped players and helped them etch their name in the record books. Notably, the two CSK recruits surpassed Avesh Khan, who was the highest uncapped player earlier in the tournament's history, when he was bought by Lucknow Super Giants in the 2022 IPL auction. Who is Prashant Veer?