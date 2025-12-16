IPL 2026 Auction: Prashant Veer And Karthik Sharma Become the Costliest Uncapped Players In Tournament History
Indian uncapped players went for big bucks in the IPL 2026 mini auction held on Tuesday, December 16, in Abu Dhabi.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 8:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings, who are often known as Dad’s army, seemed to change their team composition as they went all guns blazing in the bidding process on Sunday, December 16. The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions went for Prashant Veer and Karthik Sharma with a sum of Rs 14.20 crores each. Overall, the uncapped players earned a lot in the auction, and CSK were the franchise that spent the most of their sum on the uncapped players. The franchise spent nearly 30 Crores on two uncapped players and helped them etch their name in the record books.
Notably, the two CSK recruits surpassed Avesh Khan, who was the highest uncapped player earlier in the tournament's history, when he was bought by Lucknow Super Giants in the 2022 IPL auction.
Who is Prashant Veer?
The 20-year-old Indian all-rounder belongs to Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. The youngster has risen rapidly through the ranks, and he bowls left-arm spin along with batting left-handed.
His breakthrough in the domestic circuit was impressive. In the 2025 UP T20 League, representing Noida Super Kings, he amassed 320 runs with a strike rate of around 155, including three fifties. In the ongoing season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), he has scored 112 runs with a strike rate of 170 and scalped nine wickets in seven matches.
Who is Karthik Sharma?
Karthik Sharma belongs to Rajasthan and is a power-hitter. Karthik is known to bat in the middle order and is quick behind the wickets. He scored 334 runs from 12 T20 matches with a strike rate of 164, including 28 sixes.
In the league stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) of the ongoing season, he racked up 133 runs from five matches with a strike rate of more than 160.