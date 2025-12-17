From Travelling 70 Km For Practice To Getting Around 5 Crores In Auction; Mangesh Yadav's Hard Work Pays Off
Mangesh Yadav was one of the uncapped players in the IPL 2026 Auction who got an impressive amount.
Chindwada: In the IPL 2026 mini auction, Mangesh Yadav from Chhindwara struck gold. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) acquired Mangesh for a whopping 5.2 crore rupees, fulfilling the dreams of his father, who works as a truck driver and spends months away from home to support his son's cricketing ambitions. The story of Mangesh Yadav, the cricketer from Chhindwara, and his father, Ramawadh Yadav, a truck driver by profession, is truly inspiring.
Base price INR 30 Lakh, final price INR 5.20 Crore
The IPL teams were bidding fiercely to get their targets in the player auction held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. One of the uncapped players who got an impressive amount at the auction was Mangesh, whose base price was ₹30 lakh, but he was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL team for ₹5.20 crore. Known for his pace and accuracy of the yorkers, the 24-year-old Mangesh picked 14 wickets in the Madhya Pradesh T20 League. He picked three four-wicket hauls across six matches. His impressive run included a spell where he took 4 wickets for 18 runs in 3 overs. His performance in the tournament caught the attention of the IPL selectors. Furthermore, Mangesh also made his debut for Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this year, where he took 3 wickets in 2 matches during the league stage and scored 28 runs off 12 balls.
Travelling 70 km to practice
Mangesh's father worked as a truck driver, spending months away from home, to help his son become a cricketer, while Mangesh himself worked tirelessly to fulfil his father's dream. Appreciating his father's sacrifices, Mangesh travelled nearly 70 kilometres every day for cricket practice. His hard work paid off in the IPL auction, and he grabbed the limelight at the global stage. When Mangesh's father received a phone call on Tuesday night informing him about his son's selection in the IPL auction, his joy knew no bounds.
Who is Mangesy Yadav?
Mangesh's coach, Utsav Bairagi, told ETV Bharat that he continued his practice despite his weak financial condition.
"Mangesh was born on October 10, 2002, in Borgaon, Chhindwara, which is now part of Pandhurna district. Mangesh had a passion for playing cricket since childhood, although he faced many challenges due to his family's weak financial condition. Despite these financial difficulties, Mangesh regularly travelled to Chhindwara for cricket practice. He started playing cricket at the Indira Gandhi Cricket Stadium in Chhindwara and is also a player for the YouTube Cricket Club. Mangesh, a cricketer from Madhya Pradesh, is a left-arm fast bowler and an excellent all-rounder," he stated.
Donated a cycle and money to the groundsman after winning them as a reward
Bairagi further added that Mangesh always had a high level of confidence.
"From his conversations, it was clear that even though he was financially weak, he believed he would reach the international level through his cricketing talent. He always treated everyone with great respect; whether young or old, everyone was treated with dignity. When he received the Best Player award and a prize of 10,000 rupees in Indore, he gave the entire amount to the groundsman who cleaned the ground. Similarly, in 2022, during the MP Cricket Cup held in Chhindwara, he received the Best All-rounder award, and the bicycle he received as a prize was also gifted to the groundsman. This shows his big heart."
Joyous mood at home, congratulations from Nakul Nath
