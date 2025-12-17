ETV Bharat / sports

From Travelling 70 Km For Practice To Getting Around 5 Crores In Auction; Mangesh Yadav's Hard Work Pays Off

Chindwada: In the IPL 2026 mini auction, Mangesh Yadav from Chhindwara struck gold. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) acquired Mangesh for a whopping 5.2 crore rupees, fulfilling the dreams of his father, who works as a truck driver and spends months away from home to support his son's cricketing ambitions. The story of Mangesh Yadav, the cricketer from Chhindwara, and his father, Ramawadh Yadav, a truck driver by profession, is truly inspiring.

Base price INR 30 Lakh, final price INR 5.20 Crore

The IPL teams were bidding fiercely to get their targets in the player auction held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. ​​One of the uncapped players who got an impressive amount at the auction was Mangesh, whose base price was ₹30 lakh, but he was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL team for ₹5.20 crore. Known for his pace and accuracy of the yorkers, the 24-year-old Mangesh picked 14 wickets in the Madhya Pradesh T20 League. He picked three four-wicket hauls across six matches. His impressive run included a spell where he took 4 wickets for 18 runs in 3 overs. His performance in the tournament caught the attention of the IPL selectors. Furthermore, Mangesh also made his debut for Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this year, where he took 3 wickets in 2 matches during the league stage and scored 28 runs off 12 balls.

File Photo: Mangesh Yadav (ETV Bharat)

Travelling 70 km to practice

Mangesh's father worked as a truck driver, spending months away from home, to help his son become a cricketer, while Mangesh himself worked tirelessly to fulfil his father's dream. Appreciating his father's sacrifices, Mangesh travelled nearly 70 kilometres every day for cricket practice. His hard work paid off in the IPL auction, and he grabbed the limelight at the global stage. When Mangesh's father received a phone call on Tuesday night informing him about his son's selection in the IPL auction, his joy knew no bounds.