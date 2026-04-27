ETV Bharat / sports

Angkrish Raghuvanshi Fined 20 % Match Fees After Angry Reaction To Controversial Dismissal Against LSG

Hyderabad: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been punished 20 percent of his match fee after his angry reaction to the controversial dismissal in the clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. He also received one demerit point for violating the IPL Code of Conduct.

An official statement released by the IPL governing body stated that Raghuvanshi was found guilty of a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2, which is related to the abuse of the cricket equipment. The statement further added that Raghuvanshi accepted the offence.

“Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been fined 20% of his match fee and has also accumulated one Demerit Point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct,” the statement read.

“He was found to have breached Article 2.2, which relates to abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match,” it added.

The incident occurred after Raghuvnashi was given out in a controversial manner when the batter struck the boundary cushion with the bat and threw his helmet in frustration.