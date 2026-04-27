Angkrish Raghuvanshi Fined 20 % Match Fees After Angry Reaction To Controversial Dismissal Against LSG
Angkrish Raghuvanshi was given out for obstructing the field in the IPL match against LSG on Sunday.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 12:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been punished 20 percent of his match fee after his angry reaction to the controversial dismissal in the clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. He also received one demerit point for violating the IPL Code of Conduct.
An official statement released by the IPL governing body stated that Raghuvanshi was found guilty of a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2, which is related to the abuse of the cricket equipment. The statement further added that Raghuvanshi accepted the offence.
“Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been fined 20% of his match fee and has also accumulated one Demerit Point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct,” the statement read.
🚨 News 🚨— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 27, 2026
Angkrish Raghuvanshi of @KKRiders was fined 20% of his match fees and has also accumulated One Demerit Point (Level 1) for breaching Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials.
More Details 🔽 | #TATAIPL | #LSGvKKR…
“He was found to have breached Article 2.2, which relates to abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match,” it added.
The incident occurred after Raghuvnashi was given out in a controversial manner when the batter struck the boundary cushion with the bat and threw his helmet in frustration.
How was Raghuvanshi dismissed in the KKR vs LSG fixture?
The controversy occurred in the fifth over of KKR’s innings. Raghuvanshi pushed a delivery from Prince Yadav towards mid-on and set off for a quick single. However, Cameron Green, who was at the non-striker’s end, sent him back midway. As Raghuvnashi turned back to his crease, the throw from the fielder struck him on the pads.
KKR ತಂಡಕ್ಕಂತೂ ಇದು ನಿಜಕ್ಕೂ ನುಂಗಲಾರದ ತುತ್ತು! 'Obstruction of Field' ಅಂತ Raghuvanshi ಗೆ ಔಟ್ ಕೊಡಲಾಗಿದೆ.☝️— Star Sports Kannada (@StarSportsKan) April 26, 2026
ನಿಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರಕಾರ ಇದು Out? ಅಥವಾ Not Out? 👀
ವೀಕ್ಷಿಸಿ | #TATAIPL2026 👉 #LSGvsKKR | LIVE NOW | ನಿಮ್ಮ Star Sports ಕನ್ನಡ & JioHotstar ನಲ್ಲಿ.#TATAIPL #AngkrishRaghuvanshi pic.twitter.com/cPsuy1J2p7
LSG appealed immediately, and the decision was sent upstairs. The third umpire, after checking replays, adjudged the batter to be out for obstructing the field.
Which IPL Code of Conduct article was breached by Angkrish Raghuvanshi?
Raghuvanshi was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct. The Article is specifically related to the abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings.
As mentioned in the release, the KKR batter admitted to have violated the Code of Conduct, and he was fined 20 percent of his match fee for the Level 1 offence.