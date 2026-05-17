ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Allen, Raghuvanshi And Green's Batting, Narine's Bowling Help KKR Beat GT By 29 Runs

Kolkata: Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Cameron Green with the bat and Sunil Narine's efforts with the ball helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) register a 29-run victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Saturday.

Allen's 35-ball 93, Raghuvanshi's unbeaten 44-ball 82 and Green's unbeaten 28-ball 52, along with Narine's bowling figures of 2/29 in 4 overs, were the chief architects for KKR's win over GT. Powered by a ferocious opening blitz from Finn Allen and steady half-centuries from Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Cameron Green, KKR posted a mammoth 247/2 before restricting a resilient Gujarat chase to 218/4, successfully keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Chasing a daunting 248-run target, the Gujarat Titans began aggressively but were dealt an early setback. Opener Sai Sudharsan looked in sublime touch, racing to 23 off just 13 deliveries before being forced to retire hurt after a sharp delivery from Kartik Tyagi (0/59 in 4 overs) struck him on the elbow in the third over. Despite the blow, GT reached 42/0 after three overs.

The situation worsened when Sunil Narine (2/29 in 4 overs) was introduced into the attack in the fifth over. The spinner struck with his very first ball, dismissing Nishant Sindhu for 1, reducing GT to 51/1 at the end of the powerplay.

With the required run rate already going past 14 runs in an over, captain Shubman Gill (85 runs off 49 balls) took charge alongside Jos Buttler (57 runs off 35 balls). The pair revived the chase with an aggressive counterattack, highlighted by Gill taking on Narine with two towering sixes in the seventh over.

Gill continued his assault in the ninth over, smashing Anukul Roy (0/17 in 1 over) for two sixes and a boundary as GT collected 18 runs in the over to move to 92/1 after nine overs. He reached his half-century in just 33 balls, with Gujarat progressing to 111/1 after 11 overs.

The GT captain then launched a fierce attack on Varun Chakaravarthy (0/47 in 4 overs), hammering two sixes and two fours in a 22-run 14th over. Soon after, Buttler brought up his own fifty off 32 deliveries as GT reached 177/1 after 16 overs.

Narine returned to provide KKR with a crucial breakthrough, dismissing Gill for a superb 85 off 49 balls, an innings studded with five fours and seven sixes. Sudharsan (53* runs off 28 balls) later returned to the crease and reignited hopes by smashing a six and two boundaries off Tyagi in the 18th over, helping GT cross the 200-run mark at 203/2.

However, needing 45 runs from the final two overs, Saurabh Dubey (1/23 in 2.4 overs) and Cameron Green (1/25 in 3 overs) held their nerve for Kolkata Knight Riders. Dubey removed Buttler in the penultimate over, while Green dismissed Rahul Tewatia off the last ball as KKR sealed a 29-run victory, restricting GT to 218/4, with Sai Sudharsan remaining unbeaten on 53 runs off 28 balls.