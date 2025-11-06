ETV Bharat / sports

RCB Up For Sale; Franchise Likely To Get New Owner Before March 31 Next Year

Hyderabad: Just after winning their maiden Indian Premier League title, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to witness a change in the ownership of the club. They have been put on sale, with the owners of the franchise, Diageo, hoping to find new owners by March 31, 2026. The RCB owners have commenced the sale process, and they have issued a disclosure.

In a communication between the franchise and the Bombay Stock Exchange. The UK company has explained that the move is a strategic review of the Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd (RCSPL), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the United Spirits Ltd. The company explaiend it in a letter sent to the BSE.

"The USL is initiating a strategic review of the investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, RCSPL. RCSPL's business comprises ownership of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise team that participates in the men's Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women's Premier League (WPL) cricket tournaments hosted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) annually," said the statement, according to Cricbuzz.