RCB Up For Sale; Franchise Likely To Get New Owner Before March 31 Next Year
In a shocking development, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been officially put for sale.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 10:17 AM IST
Hyderabad: Just after winning their maiden Indian Premier League title, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to witness a change in the ownership of the club. They have been put on sale, with the owners of the franchise, Diageo, hoping to find new owners by March 31, 2026. The RCB owners have commenced the sale process, and they have issued a disclosure.
In a communication between the franchise and the Bombay Stock Exchange. The UK company has explained that the move is a strategic review of the Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd (RCSPL), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the United Spirits Ltd. The company explaiend it in a letter sent to the BSE.
"The USL is initiating a strategic review of the investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, RCSPL. RCSPL's business comprises ownership of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise team that participates in the men's Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women's Premier League (WPL) cricket tournaments hosted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) annually," said the statement, according to Cricbuzz.
In the cover letter sent to the BSE, the stakeholders said that they are making the disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement). It further added that the owners are hoping to complete the process by March 31 next year.
The move comes amidst Diageo's struggles in its business of drinks business, which is not in a very good state. In the SEBI filing dated June 2025, the company refuted any possibility of RCB’s sale. Also, the United Spirits’ company secretary, Mital Sanghvi, called the discussion speculative.
Speculations about the possibility of divestment have kicked off since the tragic incident outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4, which took several lives. The incident occurred as the crowd gathered to attend the trophy ceremony of the franchise at the stadium.
RCB is one of the popular franchises with star Virat Kohli at the core of the team and international stars like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell who have played for the franchise in the past.