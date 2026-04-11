ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: SRH Post 219/6 Thanks To Abhishek Sharma's Explosive Fifty

SRH openers went all guns blazing right from the start. Especially, Abhishek Sharma started attacking the bowlers left-right and centre. The bowler had nowhere to hide, and all the lengths were being hit out of the park. Abhishek Sharma (74) and Travis Head (38) added 120 runs from eight overs before both of them were dismissed within the span of two balls in the ninth overs.

PBKS were looking helpless as all of their bowlers were being expensive. However, captain Shreyas Iyer handed the ball to Shashank Singh, who stunned his skipper by taking two wickets. Ishan Kishan played a knock of 27 runs after the fall of two wickets, but a brilliant catch at the boundary from Marco Jansen ended his stay at the crease. Aniket Varma walked in next and played a cameo of 18 runs from just nine deliveries, but a mix-up with Heinrich Klaasen sent him back to the pavilion. Klassen scored 39 from 33 deliveries, and the onus to finish was on him, but he was dismissed with two balls left in the innings.

PBKS bowlers nailed yorkers in the death overs, and they restricted the opposition to 219/6. It was a sort of comeback from the bowling unit as it looked at one point that SRH would post a score of at least more than 250.

Shashank Singh and Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets each, but the former came up with a very effective spell, conceding only 20 runs from his three overs. Xavier Bartlett also picked a wicket when he bowled a tidy last over.

Also, the SRH openers posted the highest powerplay total of the IPL 2026 and third-joint highest in the history of the IPL.