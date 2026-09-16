12-Year-Old Kayra Bhandari Makes Clean Sweep, Wins Four Medals In Uttarakhand State Ranking TT Tourney
Kayra's table tennis journey began in 2021 during the Covid period and the sport gradually developed into a serious pursuit, reports Dheeraj Sajwa.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST
Dehradun: Uttarakhand's 12-year-old table tennis sensation Kayra Bhandari has achieved a remarkable feat by winning gold medals in four different categories at the 2nd Uttarakhand State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament held at the Martyr Rifleman Jaswant Singh Mahavir Chakra Stadium in Pauri Garhwal.
Kayra won the Under-15, Under-17, Under-19 and Senior Women's Singles titles, making a clean sweep of all four categories. She remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and reached the finals in each of the four events.
Competing against players considerably older than her in the U-15, U-17, U-19 and senior women's categories, Kayra displayed remarkable consistency. The senior women's title was particularly significant as it was her first title in the category.
A right-handed attacking player, Kayra is known for her fast-paced shots and ability to maintain pressure on opponents. Competing in higher age groups has given her valuable experience and opportunities to test her skills against more physically and technically mature players.
She currently competes in the U-15, U-17, U-19 and women's categories, gaining experience across different levels of competition.
Ranked No. 34 In India In U-13
Kayra's table tennis journey began in 2021 during the Covid period. What started as a casual introduction to the sport gradually developed into a serious pursuit. From 2023, she began participating regularly in district, state and national-level competitions.
Since then, Kayra has steadily improved her performances and rankings across different age categories.
At the national level, Kayra has represented Uttarakhand and competed in national-ranking tournaments from a young age. She reached No. 34 in India's U-13 rankings and has also been competing nationally in the U-15, U-17 and U-19 categories.
Her participation in higher age groups has helped her gain valuable competitive experience and strengthen her game.
The year 2026 marked another important milestone in Kayra's career as she made her international debut at WTT Youth Contender tournaments in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and Almaty, Kazakhstan.
The tournaments gave her an opportunity to compete against young players from several countries and gain exposure to international-level competition.
Strong Uttarakhand Roots
Kayra hails from Dehradun, while her father's family has roots in the Kirtinagar area of Tehri Garhwal. Her rise at the national and international levels has made her one of Uttarakhand's promising young table tennis players.
Her four-title performance in Pauri is among the significant milestones of her young career, particularly because she won titles across four age categories in the same tournament.
Kayra has also made significant progress in the rankings. In 2025, she was ranked No. 2 in U-13, No. 1 in U-15, No. 3 in U-17, No. 1 in U-19 and No. 2 in the women's category. In 2026, she rose to No. 1 overall, according to the information provided.
Her latest four-gold-medal performance has further raised expectations surrounding the young paddler, who is now looking to make further progress at the national and international levels.
Kayra credited her coach Parag Agarwal for her success and said she remains focused on achieving her future goals.
"All these successes are the result of my coach Parag Agarwal's hard work with me. I am constantly focusing on my game. I have set some goals for the future and will try to achieve them," said Kayra Bhandari, who won four gold medals at the tournament.
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