ETV Bharat / sports

12-Year-Old Kayra Bhandari Makes Clean Sweep, Wins Four Medals In Uttarakhand State Ranking TT Tourney

Dehradun: Uttarakhand's 12-year-old table tennis sensation Kayra Bhandari has achieved a remarkable feat by winning gold medals in four different categories at the 2nd Uttarakhand State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament held at the Martyr Rifleman Jaswant Singh Mahavir Chakra Stadium in Pauri Garhwal.

Kayra won the Under-15, Under-17, Under-19 and Senior Women's Singles titles, making a clean sweep of all four categories. She remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and reached the finals in each of the four events.

Competing against players considerably older than her in the U-15, U-17, U-19 and senior women's categories, Kayra displayed remarkable consistency. The senior women's title was particularly significant as it was her first title in the category.

A right-handed attacking player, Kayra is known for her fast-paced shots and ability to maintain pressure on opponents. Competing in higher age groups has given her valuable experience and opportunities to test her skills against more physically and technically mature players.

She currently competes in the U-15, U-17, U-19 and women's categories, gaining experience across different levels of competition.

Ranked No. 34 In India In U-13

Kayra's table tennis journey began in 2021 during the Covid period. What started as a casual introduction to the sport gradually developed into a serious pursuit. From 2023, she began participating regularly in district, state and national-level competitions.

Since then, Kayra has steadily improved her performances and rankings across different age categories.

At the national level, Kayra has represented Uttarakhand and competed in national-ranking tournaments from a young age. She reached No. 34 in India's U-13 rankings and has also been competing nationally in the U-15, U-17 and U-19 categories.

Her participation in higher age groups has helped her gain valuable competitive experience and strengthen her game.