ETV Bharat / sports

International Equestrian Federation Suspends Equestrian Federation of India Over Governance Issues

Hyderabad: The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has suspended the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) starting from December 1 over governance issues that have been ongoing in the Indian governing body for a long time. The move means that the Indian riders, officials, trainers and horses will not be allowed to participate in international competitions during the period of suspension.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the FEI said in a letter addressed to members of EFI's ad hoc committee, Lt Col (retd) Sandeep Dewan and advocate Vidushpat Singhania, that the decision was taken at an online meeting on October 13. The letter was dated October 15.

"Further to the FEI Board online meeting of 13 October 2026, please kindly note that the FEI Board decided to suspend the Equestrian Federation of India, with the suspension taking effect on 1 December 2026," the letter, a copy of which is in the possession of PTI, stated.

Reasons for the decision

The FEI has mentioned the grounds on which the decision to suspend EFI was taken. It said that the absence of fresh elections after dissolution of EFI's executive committee by the Delhi High Court in February has culminated in a governance crisis that hasn’t been resolved yet.

"However, the dissolution by the High Court of Delhi in February 2026 of the Executive Committee of Equestrian Federation of India, whose elected tenure had expired in September 2023, coupled with the absence of elections to date to elect a new Executive Committee, has resulted in a prolonged governance and leadership irregularity that is no longer sustainable," the letter said.

The international governing body also wrote in its letter that elections to the EFI Executive Committee were expected to take place on January 31, 2027, and the suspension will be reviewed once the elections happen as scheduled.

"The suspension will be reviewed once elections for the Executive Committee have been held and have been evaluated by the FEI," the letter said.