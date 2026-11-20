International Cycling Race Begins In Uttarakhand
Ultimate Uttarakhand Himalayan MTB Challenge-2026 which commenced in Mukteshwar's Nainital district will conclude in Mussoorie on November 26.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
Haldwani: The 658-kilometer international cycling race that will traverse ten districts across Uttarakhand kicked off on Friday.
The "Ultimate Uttarakhand Himalayan MTB Challenge-2026", which commenced in Mukteshwar's Nainital district, was flagged off by Minister Ram Singh Kaida.
The race will conclude in Mussoorie on November 26 and is aimed at promoting adventure tourism in the state.
Participants will showcase their cycling talent in a place of rugged mountain trails, winding roads, and stunning landscape.
Local residents welcomed the participants in Aincholi by showering them with flowers. In the challenging 133-kilometer leg from Mukteshwar to Pithoragarh, Tsewang Norbu from Ladakh secured first place, Shiven from Haryana earned second place, and Khushiman Gharti from Himachal Pradesh finished third.
Later, the District Magistrate of Pithoragarh, Ashish Kumar Bhatgain, honoured all the winners.
Minister Ram Singh Kaida said that hosting adventure sports like the cycling race in Uttarakhand was a matter of pride for the state.
मुक्तेश्वर में अल्टीमेट उत्तराखंड हिमालयन MTB चैलेंज शुरू@DmNainital @nainitalpolice_ @pushkardhami खबर के लिए क्लिक करें https://t.co/dJUrAyovZr https://t.co/Z3fn3GORgb— ETVBharat Uttarakhand (@ETVBharatUK) November 20, 2026
"Such events not only promote adventure sports but also bring recognition to the state’s cultural heritage and tourism potential," said Kaida.
He also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for working towards promoting tourism in the region.
अल्टीमेट उत्तराखंड हिमालयन MTB चैलेंज को लेकर उत्साहित प्रतिभागी @DmNainital @nainitalpolice_ @pushkardhami खबर के लिए क्लिक करें https://t.co/dJUrAyovZr https://t.co/fhBFJhXJkS— ETVBharat Uttarakhand (@ETVBharatUK) November 20, 2026
Kaida said that such events within the state will not only "connect different regions but also boost local tourism, employment, and economic activities."
Bhatgain said that adventure sports events like the cycling race in the Himalayan region will offer a new identity to tourism in Uttarakhand.
"Such events serve as a powerful medium to promote the state's natural beauty, cultural heritage, and tourism potential on both national and international stages," said Bhatgain. The commencement of the event was announced by Atul Bhandari, Deputy Director of Tourism.
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