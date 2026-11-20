ETV Bharat / sports

International Cycling Race Begins In Uttarakhand

Haldwani: The 658-kilometer international cycling race that will traverse ten districts across Uttarakhand kicked off on Friday.

The "Ultimate Uttarakhand Himalayan MTB Challenge-2026", which commenced in Mukteshwar's Nainital district, was flagged off by Minister Ram Singh Kaida.

The race will conclude in Mussoorie on November 26 and is aimed at promoting adventure tourism in the state.

Participants will showcase their cycling talent in a place of rugged mountain trails, winding roads, and stunning landscape.

Local residents welcomed the participants in Aincholi by showering them with flowers. In the challenging 133-kilometer leg from Mukteshwar to Pithoragarh, Tsewang Norbu from Ladakh secured first place, Shiven from Haryana earned second place, and Khushiman Gharti from Himachal Pradesh finished third.

Later, the District Magistrate of Pithoragarh, Ashish Kumar Bhatgain, honoured all the winners.

Minister Ram Singh Kaida said that hosting adventure sports like the cycling race in Uttarakhand was a matter of pride for the state.