ETV Bharat / sports

International Body Revokes Recognition Of Volleyball Federation Of India

New Delhi: World volleyball body FIVB on Tuesday revoked Volleyball Federation of India's recognition with immediate effect for breach of "legal and administrative requirements", days after two senior players quit the national camp over "poor and unscientific facilities" and "politics" in selection.

The FIVB has tasked an existing steering committee comprising Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Executive Council member Rohit Rajpal, CEO Raghuram lyer, FIVB General Sports Director Steve Tutton, FIVB Head of Legal Affairs and General Counsel Stephen Bock and Hitesh Malhotra, to safeguard the sport in the country and look after athlete welfare.

The committee, which had been overseeing the VFI's operations until Tuesday, will continue in charge, Iyer told PTI. "In accordance with Articles 1.5.3 and 1.9.1 of the FIVB General Regulations, the FIVB Board of Administration has determined that the legal and administrative requirements established by the FIVB have not been respected by the interim leadership of the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI)," the world body said in a statement.

"As such, the VFI’s provisional recognition has been revoked with immediate effect, granting temporary administrative competence to a Steering Committee – comprising representatives from the FIVB and the Indian Olympic Association – to ensure the uninterrupted continuation of volleyball activities in India."

The FIVB said the welfare and support of athletes remains its top priority, and to this end, the Steering Committee has been mandated to ensure continuity, stability and proper governance during the transitional period.

"Their responsibility spans the following court-mandated areas: establishment of the Athletes' Commission; conduct of State Association elections, and the alignment of the VFI Constitution with applicable legal and governance frameworks.

"Further, the Steering Committee will work to implement a transparent, merit-based national team selection, coordinate upcoming international and national competitions, and provide technical and high-performance support through the FIVB Volleyball Empowerment programme, including the deployment of international coaching expertise.

"Under this Programme, the FIVB will contribute USD 258,000 in 2026 toward athlete support and national team development across both genders and disciplines in India, reaffirming its commitment to a stronger, more transparent future for Indian volleyball."