Lionel Messi Injury: Inter Miami Shares Update On Lionel Messi Injury Scare Ahead Of FIFA World Cup
Messi requested to be subbed in the 73rd minute of the match between Inter Miami and Philadelphia.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 12:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Argentine football fans experienced an anxious moments ahead of the FIFA World Cup starting from June 11 as their star player Lionel Messi suffered an injury scare. In his last club appearance for Inter Miami before the marquee tournament, Messi was seen clutching the back of his thigh.
However, his club has shared a latest update confirming that no major damage has been detected. The club did not provide any timeline of his return and the Argentine side will be closely monitoring his recovery.
"Inter Miami CF’s captain had to leave the field yesterday, Sunday, May 24, during the match against Philadelphia Union, due to physical discomfort. After undergoing further medical tests this Monday, the initial diagnosis indicates an overload associated with muscle fatigue in his left hamstring," Inter Miami said in a statement.
🩺 Injury Update presented by @BaptistHealthSF— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 25, 2026
for Leo Messi.
Details: https://t.co/NPZn2mE33V pic.twitter.com/Atg3JpAORd
"The timeline for his return to physical activity will depend on his clinical and functional progress," it further added.
Major League Soccer (MLS) will now be on a break for the World Cup, which will be played from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Messi picked in provisional squad
Argentina are yet to announce the final squad for the World Cup, but they have announced a provisional squad. The 38-year-old is a member of the 55-man squad, which has boosted the expectations of him being included in the team. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner guided the team to their World Cup title in Qatar in 2022, delivering a string of memorable performances.
BREAKING: Lionel Messi is experiencing some discomfort but has no serious injury ahead of the World Cup, medical tests confirm.— C King 👑 🇳🇬 🇬🇧 (@CalebKayyy) May 26, 2026
The Argentine captain remains available for national team duty. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/z56FWXFCTb
The left-footed striker is expected to be the captain of the Argentine side in the World Cup. If selected in the squad, it would be his sixth appearance at the World Cup.
Argentina will play pre-World Cup warm-up games against Honduras on June 6 and Iceland on June 9.