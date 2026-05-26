ETV Bharat / sports

Lionel Messi Injury: Inter Miami Shares Update On Lionel Messi Injury Scare Ahead Of FIFA World Cup

Hyderabad: Argentine football fans experienced an anxious moments ahead of the FIFA World Cup starting from June 11 as their star player Lionel Messi suffered an injury scare. In his last club appearance for Inter Miami before the marquee tournament, Messi was seen clutching the back of his thigh.

However, his club has shared a latest update confirming that no major damage has been detected. The club did not provide any timeline of his return and the Argentine side will be closely monitoring his recovery.

"Inter Miami CF’s captain had to leave the field yesterday, Sunday, May 24, during the match against Philadelphia Union, due to physical discomfort. After undergoing further medical tests this Monday, the initial diagnosis indicates an overload associated with muscle fatigue in his left hamstring," Inter Miami said in a statement.

"The timeline for his return to physical activity will depend on his clinical and functional progress," it further added.