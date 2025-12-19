ETV Bharat / sports

Inspired By PT Usha, Sambalpur’s Rekha De Now Runs Dreams For The Next Generation

Inspired By PT Usha, Sambalpur’s Rekha De Now Runs Dreams For The Next Generation ( ETV Bharat )

By Badsah Jusman Kumar Rana

Sambalpur (Odisha) : As a teenager, Rekha De was watching television at a neighbour’s house when she saw something that changed her life forever. On the screen was PT Usha, the sprint queen at her glorious best during the early 1990s. That moment defined Rekha's future course of action. She decided she would run no matter how bumpy the road ahead was.

Three decades later, that decision did not only shape her own life but is now shaping the future of many athletes in Sambalpur.

At 48, Rekha De has achieved the distinction of being a well-known international athlete, a guest athletics coach at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sambalpur, and a mentor who imparts training to local sports talents at the VSS Stadium - free of cost.

Born in Bangalipada area of Sambalpur, Rekha since her childhood days was passionate about athletics, be it running, long jump or triple jump. But like many girls of her generation, she had to face resistance, first from society and then from her own family.

Inspired By PT Usha, Sambalpur’s Rekha De Now Runs Dreams For The Next Generation (ETV Bharat)

“There were hardly any opportunities for girls in sports then. And for my parents, like others in those days, academics was the only important thing in life. So I had to make my own way,” says Rekha.

But she did not give in to pressure. Fortunately, her mother later became her biggest support, and encouraged her to pursue education alongside athletics.

Inspired By PT Usha, Sambalpur’s Rekha De Now Runs Dreams For The Next Generation (ETV Bharat)

For Rekha, 1992–93 became a milestone year. She participated in a Women’s Festival at the 4-C Ground in Sambalpur, winning the 100-metre race. Though she failed to proceed further at the state level initially, she returned with a stronger resolve to make it big.