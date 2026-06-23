ETV Bharat / sports

India's Tour Of Ireland and England :All-Rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy Gets Ruled Out Of White-Ball Series

Hyderabad: India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England commencing on June 26 in Belfast. According to a report by news agency PTI, Reddy’s quadriceps injury, which kept him on the sidelines during the 2nd ODI against Afghanistan, has flared up. Thus, he requires attention to get back onto the field.

Reddy was supposed to fill the void left by Hardik Pandya, who is also going through a quadriceps niggle and is not in a condition to bowl 10 overs in the fixture.

"Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the Ireland series. The MRI has revealed swelling with fibre disruption in the left quadriceps. He has been asked to report at COE for further assessment," the medical bulletin in possession of PTI stated.

File photo: Nitish Kumar Reddy (IANS)

Teh report further mentioned that it will take a minimum of weeks for recovery, and the timeline might extend too. After that, he can complete his rehabilitation before he can kick off with his Return To Play protocols.