India's Tour Of Ireland and England :All-Rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy Gets Ruled Out Of White-Ball Series
India will miss the services of Nitish Kumar Reddy in the T20I series against Ireland starting on June 26.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 12:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England commencing on June 26 in Belfast. According to a report by news agency PTI, Reddy’s quadriceps injury, which kept him on the sidelines during the 2nd ODI against Afghanistan, has flared up. Thus, he requires attention to get back onto the field.
Reddy was supposed to fill the void left by Hardik Pandya, who is also going through a quadriceps niggle and is not in a condition to bowl 10 overs in the fixture.
"Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the Ireland series. The MRI has revealed swelling with fibre disruption in the left quadriceps. He has been asked to report at COE for further assessment," the medical bulletin in possession of PTI stated.
Teh report further mentioned that it will take a minimum of weeks for recovery, and the timeline might extend too. After that, he can complete his rehabilitation before he can kick off with his Return To Play protocols.
The 23-year-old has been part of the Indian team in the 10 Tests, 6 ODIs and 4 T20Is so far. During the series against Afghanistan, he had played two ODIs while missing the second match played in Lucknow. Bowling coach Morne Morkel had said that the injury doesn’t look too serious, but it looks like the concern has now taken a more severe turn.
The Indian team will leave for Ireland in two batches. One batch, including Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Morne Morkel and T Dilip have left today from Chennai, while the other batch is scheduled to leave tomorrow from Mumbai.
Nitish Reddy is the second player to be ruled out of the series after Varun Chakravarthy was ruled out earlier. The Indian spinner was ruled out as he is in the final stages of his rehab at the BCCI COE after sustaining a left foot injury in the IPL 2026.
Schedule of Ireland’s T20I series against India
First T20I: June 26, 2026, Belfast, 1:30 pm
Second T20I: June 28, 2026, Belfast, 1:30 pm